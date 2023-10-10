Farmer of the future, Sarah Whelan herding with her daddy Frank in Barnageeha, Darragh, Co Clare. \ Catherine Whelan

Nineteen-month-old farming mad Harry Hatton Murphy from Clonroche, Co Wexford picking up the Irish Farmers Journal to see what’s happening in the machinery section. \ Serena Hatton

A grandfather and grandson duo from Cloonlaheen, Co Clare out and about with the cattle. \ Monica Duggan

Holly Lyons keeping a sharp eye on her uncle Barry Fagan's stock in Coragh, Rathmolyon, Co Meath. \ Nicholas Fagan

Jack Buckley, aged three, learning a new skill with the help of his grandfather John Barrett on his dad Brian’s farm in Coome, Glenville, Co Cork. \ Michelle Buckley

Two-year-old Darragh from Co Kerry loves farming and looking at all the tractors in the Irish Farmers Journal. \ Marion O'Keeffe

Cillian O'Connor, aged four, working hard in Spancilhill, Co Clare. \ Leona Leonard

Ten-year-old Maccey from Co Donegal dressed up as Fern Arable from Charlotte's Web for her book day in school. \ John Hegarty

