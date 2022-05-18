Chief sheep steward Cynthia Aiken from Dromara, sheep steward John Mercer from Dromara and safety steward Crosby Cleland from Saintfield. \ Houston Green
Ryan Erskine from Gleno Valley YFC taking part in the Novice Young Farmers' Shearing Class. \ Houston Green
Rory Timlis from Ballina, shows the Senior Heifer in Milk Champion owned by G&D Simpson from Saintfield, Co Down. \ Houston Green
Some of the crowd during the final judging of the dairy section. \ Houston Green
Dennis Taylor from Coleraine, Co Derry, with his Champion Suffolk. \ Houston Green
Stewards Jay Warden, Bangor; Cyril and Anne Millar, Coleraine; Glyn Lucas from Harrison & Hetherington Auctions, Carlisle; Mark Logan, Clandeboye Estate; and Gary Hanna, steward of the dairy. \ Houston Green
Sarah and Rachel Beattie with two red deer at their Glenpark Estate stand. \ Houston Green
Robert McConnell from Templepatrick, Co Antrim, with the Champion Ayrshire. \ Houston Green
Peter McCann, Irish Farmers Journal; Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland; Declan McAleer, Sinn Féin; and Richard Beattie, YFC, during the Irish Farmers Journal breakfast meeting.
\ Houston Green
Sisters Hannah and Eithne Brennan with their cousin Clodagh from Kilrea, Co Derry. \ Houston Green
