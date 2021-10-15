Castleisland Mart hosted its weekly general cattle sale on Wednesday, attracting 800 stock across the sections.
Cull cow numbers have started to see a strong increase week on week, as cows start coming directly from the parlour.
These cows, carrying no extra flesh, are generally selling from €400 to €600 or close to the €1/kg in many cases.
Cows suitable for feeding generally started at the €600 mark, with the younger lots pushing past €750 and up to €800.
Lesser types of these cows were selling around the €550 mark.
Well-fed dairy cows up
Well-fed dairy cow lots were up substantially on this, with the younger lots hitting €1.70/kg and up to €1.80/kg on certain occasions.
Looking to the beef side of the house and age and condition again proved the biggest factors, but good coloured cows were up to and over the €2/kg mark.
Numbers at the mart are performing super for this time of year, with cattle throughput up over 30% on the same time last year.
Trade has also seen another lift in the past two weeks
Speaking after the sale, mart manager Nelius McAuliffe said: “Numbers are well up on previous years. Trade has also seen another lift in the past two weeks. There was a slight dip before this, but the weather turned it again.”
In the rest of the sale, heifers saw some of the best trade of day, but a lot of this was down to the quality on offer.
Forward lots passing 600kg saw some Limousin lots selling up to €2.50/kg. These more forward stock garnered more attention when they were born in 2020 over 2019.
Strong entry of bullocks
Lighter dairy beef heifers continued to hold the €2.10/kg mark, with some exceptional lots selling to €2.30/kg.
A strong entry of bullocks bred the same way were similarly priced, with a tad more received on occasion for the lesser-quality lots.
Bullocks weighing 450kg-plus saw trade again sell up to €2.50/kg for continental-bred stock.
Heavier bullocks north of 500kg sold in and around that €2.30/kg mark. One stand-out group was a pen of Angus bullocks weighing 650kg that sold for €1,450 (€2.23/kg).
The mart now looks forward to its special weanling sale set to take place on the bank holiday Monday.
SHARING OPTIONS: