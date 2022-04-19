This January 2020-born Hereford heifer weighed 430kg and sold for €1,040 (€2.42/kg).

Factory agents, feedlot buyers and northern buyers contributed to an overall brisk trade for dry cows, heifers and bullocks leaving an overall clearance rate of 99% at Tullamore Mart's sale on Thursday.

Lighter and plainer heifers were a better trade than previous weeks, with heifers between 300kg and 435kg ranging in price from €1.49/kg to €2.86/kg.

Store heifers in the 450kg to 500kg bracket averaged €2.48/kg, with heifers between 500kg and 600kg coming in around €2.64/kg.

Heifers over 600kg are still in demand, with prices ranging from €2.28/kg to €3.33/kg, with a number heifers making over the €3.00kg mark on several occasions.

Bullocks

Lighter bullocks in the 300kg to 450kg bracket averaged at €2.48/kg, with bullocks between 450kg and 500kg ranging in price from €2.22/kg and €3.17/kg.

Forward store bullocks in 500kg and 600kg bracket were coming in around €2.56/kg, with a number of well-fleshed types making over the €3.00/kg mark.

Heavier bullocks over 600kg were a very brisk trade and ranged in price from €2.37/kg to €3.04/kg.

Cull cows

There was a large entry of cull cows at this week’s sale, with flying a trade remaining for all types of dry cows. Of the 93 cows on offer, 88 found a new home, resulting in a clearance rate of 95%.

The average price on the day settled at €2.03/kg, with some heavier continental types making between €2.87/kg and €2.94/kg.

A March 2016-born Limousin cow weighing 870kg went under the hammer for a price of €2,690 (€3.09/kg).

Mart manager Antoinette Daly said: "There was a real steady trade for the heifers and bullocks this week, with a particular demand for dry cows.

"It was evident that there was more grass men around the ringside and online. It seems that buyers have a little more appetite to purchase plainer types of cattle, resulting in a steadier trade for these types than previous weeks."

Tullamore Mart will host its next special sale on Saturday 23 April for a pedigree sale of Charolais bulls.

In pictures

This September 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 400kg and sold for €1,090 (€2.73/kg).

This June 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 390kg and sold for €990 (€2.54/kg).

This November 2020-born Hereford heifer weighed 355kg and sold for €800 (€2.25/kg).

This February 2020-born Hereford heifer weighed 440kg and went under the hammer for €900 (€2.05/kg).

This July 2019-born Hereford heifer weighed 495kg and sold for €1,300 (€2.62/kg).

This August 2019-born Aberdeen Angus heifer weighed 465kg and sold for €900 (€1.94/kg).