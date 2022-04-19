Factory agents, feedlot buyers and northern buyers contributed to an overall brisk trade for dry cows, heifers and bullocks leaving an overall clearance rate of 99% at Tullamore Mart's sale on Thursday.
Lighter and plainer heifers were a better trade than previous weeks, with heifers between 300kg and 435kg ranging in price from €1.49/kg to €2.86/kg.
Store heifers in the 450kg to 500kg bracket averaged €2.48/kg, with heifers between 500kg and 600kg coming in around €2.64/kg.
Heifers over 600kg are still in demand, with prices ranging from €2.28/kg to €3.33/kg, with a number heifers making over the €3.00kg mark on several occasions.
Bullocks
Lighter bullocks in the 300kg to 450kg bracket averaged at €2.48/kg, with bullocks between 450kg and 500kg ranging in price from €2.22/kg and €3.17/kg.
Forward store bullocks in 500kg and 600kg bracket were coming in around €2.56/kg, with a number of well-fleshed types making over the €3.00/kg mark.
Heavier bullocks over 600kg were a very brisk trade and ranged in price from €2.37/kg to €3.04/kg.
Cull cows
There was a large entry of cull cows at this week’s sale, with flying a trade remaining for all types of dry cows. Of the 93 cows on offer, 88 found a new home, resulting in a clearance rate of 95%.
The average price on the day settled at €2.03/kg, with some heavier continental types making between €2.87/kg and €2.94/kg.
A March 2016-born Limousin cow weighing 870kg went under the hammer for a price of €2,690 (€3.09/kg).
Mart manager Antoinette Daly said: "There was a real steady trade for the heifers and bullocks this week, with a particular demand for dry cows.
"It was evident that there was more grass men around the ringside and online. It seems that buyers have a little more appetite to purchase plainer types of cattle, resulting in a steadier trade for these types than previous weeks."
Tullamore Mart will host its next special sale on Saturday 23 April for a pedigree sale of Charolais bulls.
