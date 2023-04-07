Last Wednesday saw just over 200 calves go through the ring at Ballyjamesduff Mart, Co Cavan, for its weekly suck calf sale.

There was good attendance from buyers both ringside and online also.

Throughout the sale, it was clear that buyers were keen to purchase the good-quality heavier calves, with a big price difference between heavy calves and light calves.

It was the calves that were over one month to six weeks old that got the big bidding going and also secured the top prices in the ring.

It was a clear message to dairy farmers that older stronger calves will achieve the best prices.

Top money

One-month-old Hereford-cross bulls secured the top money, selling for between €300 and €340, with heavy Angus bulls in a similar price bracket of €250 to €300/head.

Hereford-cross heifers of a similar age made between €185 and €300, whereas farmers selling younger calves around two weeks old in the 50kg to 70kg range had to settle for less, as many of them went under the hammer for between €100 and €250.

There wasn’t as much interest shown by buyers around the ring towards the younger heifer calves on show, such as Angus-cross and Friesian bulls under 50kg, with sellers lucky to make €50 for these sort of calves.

In pictures

This six-week-old Friesian bull sold for €230.

This five-week-old Hereford-cross bull sold for €320.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross heifer sold for €180.

This three-week-old Angus-cross heifer sold for €140.

This three-week-old Angus-cross heifer sold for €160.

This five-week-old Hereford-cross bull sold for €320

This three-week-old Limousin-cross bull sold for €90.

This five-week-old Friesian-cross bull sold for €230

This one-month-old Friesian-cross bull sold for €190.

This three-week-old Hereford-cross bull sold for €190.

These three-week-old Hereford-cross bulls sold for €180 each.

These two-week-old Hereford-cross heifers sold for €10 each.