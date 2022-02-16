Two Charolais cross heifers born 06/08/19 and 02/02/20 and averaging 455kg live sold for €1,080 (€2.37/kg).

This 420kg Limousin cross heifer born on 15/05/20 sold for €1,040 (€2.48/kg).

These two Limousin cross store heifers born 11/04/20 and 13/05/20 and averaging 462kg sold for €1,150 (€2.49/kg).

This Limousin cross heifer born 14/05/20 and weighing 470kg sold for €1,170 (€2.49/kg).

This fleshed Friesian cow born 27/02/11 and weighing 600kg sold for €880 (€1.47/kg).

This Hereford cross cow born 24/02/19 and weighing 650kg sold for €1,300 (€2/kg).

This Charolais cross heifer born 16/02/20 and weighing 630kg sold for €1,670 (€2.65/kg).

This Limousin feeding cow born 26/04/09 and weighing 635kg sold for €1,100 (€1.73/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross cow born January 2012 and weighing 715kg sold for €1,840 (€2.57/kg).

This good-quality Charolais-cross cow weighing 640kg and born June 2014 sold for €1,440 (€2.25/kg).

This Limousin-cross cow born February 2015 and weighing 785kg sold for €1,440 (€1.83/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born February 2020 and weighing 735kg sold for €2,000 (€2.72/kg).

Two Charolais-cross heifers born May and June 2020 and weighing 348kg sold for €940 (€2.70/kg).

This quality Charolais-cross heifer weighing 745kg and born February 2020 sold for €1,930 (€2.59/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born May 2020 and weighing 570kg sold for €1,490 (€2.61/kg).

This top-quality Belgian Blue-cross heifer born September 2019 and weighing 740kg sold for €2,590 (€3.50/kg).

This first-prizewinning Limousin heifer born April 2018 and weighing 805kg sold for €2,450 (€3.04/kg).

These top-quality Limousin-cross and Charolais heifers born December 2019 and January 2020 weighed an average of 715kg and sold for €1,980 (€2.77/kg).

Ennis Mart in Co Clare held its annual fat stock show and sale for cows and heifers on Friday last.

Manager Martin McNamara described the trade as brisk for an entry of just over 500 head and commented that quality slaughter-fit stock and top-quality short-keep heifers generated intense competition between factory agents and wholesale buyers, with buyers from Northern Ireland very fit for stock.

In total, 10 cows and five heifers exceeded the €2,000 per head mark.

Standout prices

Standout prices for heifers included a top of €2,590 paid for a 740kg Belgian Blue-cross heifer and €2,405 paid for an 805kg Limousin heifer.

A super-quality Belgian Blue cow weighing 890kg set the headlines, selling for €3,300 or €3.70/kg.

A high percentage of slaughter-fit heifers weighing 600kg to in excess of 700kg were Charolais- and Limousin-sired.

These heifers recorded a fine average in the region of €2.70/kg and €2.75/kg respectively, with prices ranging from €2.55/kg to €2.85/kg in the main.

Lighter heifers

Lighter heifers weighing 500kg to 600kg recorded a similar average, while Angus and Hereford-cross heifers also sold well in this weight category, with prices ranging from €2.30/kg to €2.50/kg.

Dairy crossbreds weighing 400kg to 500kg sold from €2.20/kg to €2.40/kg, with continental-bred heifers excelling and selling from €2.50/kg to €2.80/kg.

Cows

Cows continue to set a fantastic trade, with fleshed continental cows easily exceeding the €2/kg mark and selling to a top of €2.40/kg to €2.70/kg for top-quality U grading types and young cows.

Meanwhile, feeding cows are trading from €1.75/kg to €2/kg, depending on age and flesh cover.

Bullocks

There was a lightning trade for an entry of 550 bullocks at Friday’s fatstock show and sale.

Over 50 bullocks exceeded the €2,000 mark and Martin says that a good deal of beef cattle on offer sold for the equivalent of €5/kg deadweight.

Northern buyers put a solid floor under the trade and through online buying accounted for 33% of sales.