Ennis Mart in Co Clare held its annual fat stock show and sale for cows and heifers on Friday last.
Manager Martin McNamara described the trade as brisk for an entry of just over 500 head and commented that quality slaughter-fit stock and top-quality short-keep heifers generated intense competition between factory agents and wholesale buyers, with buyers from Northern Ireland very fit for stock.
In total, 10 cows and five heifers exceeded the €2,000 per head mark.
Standout prices
Standout prices for heifers included a top of €2,590 paid for a 740kg Belgian Blue-cross heifer and €2,405 paid for an 805kg Limousin heifer.
A super-quality Belgian Blue cow weighing 890kg set the headlines, selling for €3,300 or €3.70/kg.
A high percentage of slaughter-fit heifers weighing 600kg to in excess of 700kg were Charolais- and Limousin-sired.
These heifers recorded a fine average in the region of €2.70/kg and €2.75/kg respectively, with prices ranging from €2.55/kg to €2.85/kg in the main.
Lighter heifers
Lighter heifers weighing 500kg to 600kg recorded a similar average, while Angus and Hereford-cross heifers also sold well in this weight category, with prices ranging from €2.30/kg to €2.50/kg.
Dairy crossbreds weighing 400kg to 500kg sold from €2.20/kg to €2.40/kg, with continental-bred heifers excelling and selling from €2.50/kg to €2.80/kg.
Cows
Cows continue to set a fantastic trade, with fleshed continental cows easily exceeding the €2/kg mark and selling to a top of €2.40/kg to €2.70/kg for top-quality U grading types and young cows.
Meanwhile, feeding cows are trading from €1.75/kg to €2/kg, depending on age and flesh cover.
Bullocks
There was a lightning trade for an entry of 550 bullocks at Friday’s fatstock show and sale.
Over 50 bullocks exceeded the €2,000 mark and Martin says that a good deal of beef cattle on offer sold for the equivalent of €5/kg deadweight.
Northern buyers put a solid floor under the trade and through online buying accounted for 33% of sales.
SHARING OPTIONS: