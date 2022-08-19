These top-quality and fleshed Mule ewe hoggets weighing 74kg sold for €245 each.

The Mayo Mule and Greyface premier sale of hoggets held on Friday 19 August in Ballinrobe Mart met a flying trade and recorded higher prices and a much improved clearance rate compared with last year’s sale.

A selection of top-quality, prizewinning and heavier hoggets weighing in the main from 70kg to 75kg upwards sold from €240 to a top of €300/head for the first-prizewinning lot.

The main run of good-quality hoggets weighing from 65kg to 75kg sold from €200 to €235, with prices for these types on a similar footing to last year and possibly €5 to €10 firmer in cases.

It was the trade for lighter and plainer-quality hoggets that recorded the greatest improvement, with hoggets weighing 55kg to 65kg selling in the main from €180 to €195, with a small number of lots weighing back to 50kg selling from €165 to €170 upwards.

Increase

This represents a price increase of anywhere from €15 to €25/head, with average prices across the 1,000 head entered estimated to be up by an average of €8 to €10/head.

A full analysis will be completed of prices and included with a report from the ewe lamb sale on Saturday 20 August.

The sale, which also takes place in Aurivo Ballinrobe, will have 2,000 ewe lambs on offer and starts at 11am sharp.

The sale can also be accessed through the MartBids online sales platform.

In pictures

This batch of top-quality and large-framed Mule ewe hoggets weighing 72kg sold for €230.

This batch of nice-quality Mule ewe hoggets weighing 73kg and possessing a good cover of flesh sold for €215 each.

This batch of nice-quality blacker-headed Mule ewe hoggets sold for €205 each.

This batch of large-framed Mule ewe hoggets with no weight shown sold for €215/head.

This batch of light but nice-quality Mule ewe hoggets weighing 50kg sold for €150/head.

This batch of light Mule ewe hoggets weighing 50kg sold for €170/head.

This batch of lighter Mule ewe hoggets weighing 57kg sold for €180/head.

This batch of top-quality Mule ewe hoggets weighing in excess of 80kg and which were awarded second place sold for €280/head.

This batch of well-grown and nice-quality store-type hoggets weighing 64kg sold for €225.

These Mule ewe hoggets weighing 70kg sold for €205/head.

These top-quality Mule ewe hoggets weighing 70kg sold for €235.

These nice-quality Mule ewe hoggets weighing 65kg sold for €225.

These fourth-prizewinning Mule ewe hoggets weighing 70kg sold for €250/head.

This batch of Mule ewe hoggets weighing 62kg sold for €180/head.

This batch of lighter Mule ewe hoggets weighing 62kg sold for €180/head.