This August-2021born Simmental bull weighed 290kg and sold for €750 (€2.59/kg).

Kingscourt Mart in Co Cavan held its weekly weanling and sucker sale on Saturday 7 May, with over 150 cattle on offer. Feedlot and northern buyers were active ringside, which contributed to a clearance rate of over 90%.

Heifers

Top price went to a 575kg April-2021 born Charolais bullock that made €1,520 (€2.64/kg). Heifers from 300kg to 400kg averaged around €2.80/kg, while nice-quality heifers over 450kg were coming in around €1,330 (€2.96/kg).

Bulls

Grass buyers were active, with bulls from 250kg to 300kg averaging around €2.86/kg while the top third of stock exceeded €3.00/kg on numerous occasions.

Bulls from 300kg to 400kg were making between €2.47/kg to €3.30/kg depending on quality, with heavier fleshed bulls falling under the hammer around €2.71/kg/head.

This August 2021-born Simmental bull 265kg and sold for €680 (€2.58/kg).

This 390kg June 2021-born Simmental bull and sold for €1,010 (€2.60/kg).

Also featured in the sale was a small entry of eight suckler cows. Top price of €2,400 went to an April-2016 born Limousin cow with an April-2022 born Hereford calf at foot.

This March-2019 born Belgian Blue cow with an eight-month old calf, sold for €1,430.

This June 2017-born Limousin cow weighed 770kg and sold for €1,680 (€2.18/kg).

This February 2016-born Salers cow weighed 770kg and sold for €1,760 (€2.29/kg)

Mart manager Lisa Keenan said: “Overall I’m very happy with today’s prices. There was a strong trade for good-quality weanlings with some Limousin heifers and bullocks hitting €3.60/kg on a number of occasions.