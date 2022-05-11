Kingscourt Mart in Co Cavan held its weekly weanling and sucker sale on Saturday 7 May, with over 150 cattle on offer. Feedlot and northern buyers were active ringside, which contributed to a clearance rate of over 90%.
Heifers
Top price went to a 575kg April-2021 born Charolais bullock that made €1,520 (€2.64/kg). Heifers from 300kg to 400kg averaged around €2.80/kg, while nice-quality heifers over 450kg were coming in around €1,330 (€2.96/kg).
Bulls
Grass buyers were active, with bulls from 250kg to 300kg averaging around €2.86/kg while the top third of stock exceeded €3.00/kg on numerous occasions.
Bulls from 300kg to 400kg were making between €2.47/kg to €3.30/kg depending on quality, with heavier fleshed bulls falling under the hammer around €2.71/kg/head.
Also featured in the sale was a small entry of eight suckler cows. Top price of €2,400 went to an April-2016 born Limousin cow with an April-2022 born Hereford calf at foot.
Mart manager Lisa Keenan said: “Overall I’m very happy with today’s prices. There was a strong trade for good-quality weanlings with some Limousin heifers and bullocks hitting €3.60/kg on a number of occasions.
