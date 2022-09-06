This batch of nice-quality crossbred ewe lambs sold for €100 each. \ Philip Doyle

The unique one-day Cooley Sheep Breeders sale, which takes place in a field outside Carlingford, Co Louth, was marked by heavy rainfall on Saturday, but this failed to dampen buyers' spirits.

The multi-breed sale of over 3,000 maternally bred ewe lambs, hoggets and ewes recorded a clearance rate of 96%, with buyers for sheep of all breeds and various quality and size.

Good-quality hoggets were particularly in demand, with top-quality Mule, Suffolk, Texel and other breed crosses exceeding the €200 mark and selling in the main to €240/head.

A selection of prizewinning hoggets sold above this level, with a pen of Mule ewe hoggets judged supreme champion of the show and selling for €275 each.

Lesser-quality hoggets sold from €170 to €195, with a small selection of small-framed and plainer-quality types below this level.

Differential

Scottish Blackface ewe hoggets sold in a wide differential. The general run of prices ranged from €135 to €190, with prizewinning lots and top-quality Lanark-type hoggets selling to €235/head.

It was a similar story for Scottish Blackface ewe lambs. Prices ranged in the main from €90 to €150, but strong, well-bred lots sold to over €200/head.

There was significant variation in the quality of ewe lambs on offer.

Well-grown and good-quality Suffolk-Cheviot-cross and Suffolk ewe lambs sold on average from €130 to €160/head, with a similar trade for stronger Mule ewe lambs.

Nice-quality Texel, Cheviot and crosses with Bluefaced Leicester and Border Leicester genetics in the breeding mix were also in demand and secured similar returns.

The standout price in the ewe lamb section was €230/head paid for a pen of strong purebred non-registered Texel ewe lambs.

Online bidding

Lighter ewe lambs, some of which are likely to have ranged in weight from 35kg to 40kg, sold from €110 to €125, while long-keep ewe lambs estimated as ranging in weight from the low- to mid-30kg bracket sold from €85 to €100.

Manager of Carnaross Mart Padraig McElroy, who handled the sale, said that online bidding was a major benefit for the sale, with buyers especially active online.

There was a small entry of Scottish Blackface ewes ranging in age from first to third crop. These sold in general around the €90 to €95 mark, with the top price recorded at €120/head.

