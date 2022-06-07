A number of New Holland foragers working in sequence to celebrate New Hollands 60th anniversary of manufacturing self-propelled forage harvesters

On Sunday 5 June, the Border Counties Vintage Grassmen group returned to the fields of Co Louth for its first annual charity silage cutting event after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

The event was held in memory of Gerry Duffy, one of its founding members is one of Ireland’s largest Vintage Silage Cutting displays, with this year being its most successful yet.

A Zetor Crystal 12045 and 12145 Turbo.

The day saw tractors, harvesters and other vintage machinery arrive from near and far as well as across the water. Similarly, spectators young and old from throughout the 32 counties eagerly flocked to the fields of Mountrush to the sound and smell of grass being cut and diesel being burned the old fashioned way.

A Massey Ferguson 178 4wd and Taarup single chop harvester in action.

Over the course of the day spectators had the opportunity to witness the plethora of machinery and silage cutting methods in operation, including single chop, double chop and precision chop silage cutting as well as vintage mowing bars and other working vintage machinery dating back to the 1960s and 1970s.

Aside from immaculately restored tractors and machinery there was the usual wide variety of machinery in original, untouched working condition.

New Holland's latest limited edition 60th anniversary FR780.

One of the themes of this year’s event was to mark New Holland’s 60th anniversary of manufacturing self-propelled forage harvesters.

Superb selection

As a result, a superb selection of New Holland self-propelled forager generations worked in sequence alongside tractors and trailers of each era, serving as a benchmark as to just how far machinery has come over the years in terms of output, but also in terms of physical size and technology.

Spectators eagerly watching on to the sight of single chop harvesters.

Everything from New Holland’s earliest 200hp 1890 model self-propelled forager right up to the latest limited edition 60th anniversary 775hp FR780 belonging to John Dan O’Hare were onsite and working.

A 2wd Ford 7810 and Kidd double chop harvester side filling alongside a Fiat 110-90 and Kane trailer.

All proceeds from the event were donated to The Parish of Muckno Repair Fund.