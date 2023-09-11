Full report and more photos to follow on www.farmersjournal.ie/pedigree.
Sarah and Owen O'Neill with the overall commercial champion at the 2023 Strokestown Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Gerry Lenehan, Alan Burleigh and Emmanuel O’Dea with Rathlee Rebecca Grave ET P, the national polled calf champion, at the national Simmental calf finals at the 2023 Strokestown Show. / Willie McElroy
Sean McGreal and Niamh O'Malley with their all-Ireland breeding heifer champion at the 2023 Strokestown Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Alan Burleigh, Jenny O'Connell and Emmanuel O'Dea with Raceview Rico Kylie Fr Bea at the national Simmental calf finals at the 2023 Strokestown Show. / Willie McElroy
Luke, Victor, Robbie and Clive Barnett with their Sweeney family all-Ireland beef bullock champion at the 2023 Strokestown Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Noel Dowd, Sally Towey, Mark, Lisa and Derek Maxwell and Nora Dowd with their three all-Ireland champions and ISS premium beef bull calf champion at the 2023 Strokestown Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Jamie Reape, Emmanuel O'Deal and Alan Burleigh with Ballycarra Rose Kandy at the national Simmental calf finals at the 2023 Strokestown Show. / Willie McElroy
Davina, Clive, Adam and Willliam Stevenson with the Greenvale Animal Feeds all-Ireland beef heifer champion at the 2023 Strokestown Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Joseph, Emer and Micahel Moran from Co Kilkenny with Gerry Gilgallan of the Irish Angus Cattle Society with the supreme Angus champion Corlismore Usain Bolt at the 2023 Strokestown Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Nigel Hogan, Alan Burleigh and Cian McGloin with Rathnashan Randy at the national Simmental calf finals at the 2023 Strokestown Show. / Willie McElroy
Pearse junior, Pearse, Jessica and Tommy McNamee from Convoy, Co Donegal, with their three all-Ireland calf champions and supreme calf champion at the 2023 Strokestown Show. / Shanon Kinahan
