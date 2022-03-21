Bandon mart saw 1,325 calves go through the ring at this week’s calf sale at the west Cork venue.
Good weather and the trusty pair of supply and demand, were the big influencers on proceedings. Friesian bull calves numbers were back a touch and the void they created was ably filled by Angus and Hereford cross calves.
Settled sailing weather played a part in a buoyant market for Friesian bull calves this week.
Prices of €20 to €25 with their weight were paid for the top end of export calves. Most shipping-type Friesian bull calves sold from €50 up to €85.
Moving to heavier Friesian bulls, there was good demand from farmers with up to €150 available for the heavier calves and on occasion within sight of 100kg were making €200.
As the saying goes, a rising tide lifts all boats, and this was evident for a share of Friesian cross bull calves over 50kg that broke into export calf prices.
Traditional beef breeds
For the greater part of the Angus and Hereford calf trade there was little change in the price range from last week.
Prices of €125 to €240 would have purchased most of what was on offer. However, the number making over €200 was probably back a shade, but that would be expected given the extra numbers of them on offer.
The pull back in price for these was more noticeable at the upper end of the market.
A top price of €400 was paid for an exceptional bunch of Hereford bull calves but the numbers making over €300 or indeed €240 was back on other weeks.
Continental calves
Continental numbers seemed up a fraction with a few extra Belgian Blues appearing. Prices for these were similar to traditional breeds for the most part. An odd few exceeded €400 and breed of dam and calf weight were the big price influencers.
