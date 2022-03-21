This month-old heifer calf weighed 100kg and sold for €370.

Bandon mart saw 1,325 calves go through the ring at this week’s calf sale at the west Cork venue.

Good weather and the trusty pair of supply and demand, were the big influencers on proceedings. Friesian bull calves numbers were back a touch and the void they created was ably filled by Angus and Hereford cross calves.

Settled sailing weather played a part in a buoyant market for Friesian bull calves this week.

Prices of €20 to €25 with their weight were paid for the top end of export calves. Most shipping-type Friesian bull calves sold from €50 up to €85.

Moving to heavier Friesian bulls, there was good demand from farmers with up to €150 available for the heavier calves and on occasion within sight of 100kg were making €200.

As the saying goes, a rising tide lifts all boats, and this was evident for a share of Friesian cross bull calves over 50kg that broke into export calf prices.

Traditional beef breeds

For the greater part of the Angus and Hereford calf trade there was little change in the price range from last week.

Prices of €125 to €240 would have purchased most of what was on offer. However, the number making over €200 was probably back a shade, but that would be expected given the extra numbers of them on offer.

The pull back in price for these was more noticeable at the upper end of the market.

A top price of €400 was paid for an exceptional bunch of Hereford bull calves but the numbers making over €300 or indeed €240 was back on other weeks.

Continental calves

Continental numbers seemed up a fraction with a few extra Belgian Blues appearing. Prices for these were similar to traditional breeds for the most part. An odd few exceeded €400 and breed of dam and calf weight were the big price influencers.

In pictures:

These month-old bull calves had an average weight of 71kg and made €235 each.

These month-old bull calf weighed 58kg and sold for €68.

This pair of month-old bull calves had an average weight of 56kg and made €80 each.

This month-old bull calf weighed 58kg and sold for €145.

These six-week-old bull calf weighed 85kg and made €370.

These month-old heifer calves had an average weight of 53kg and made €100 each.

These five-week-old bull calves had an average weight of 58kg and made €42 each.

These five-week-old bull calves had an average weight of 62kg and made €90 each.

These 40-day-old bull calves had an average weight of 59kg and made €90 each.

This month-old bull calf weighed 60kg and made €150.

These month-old bull calves had an average weight of 62kg and made €170 each.

These month-old heifer calves had an average weight of 64kg and made €150 each.

These three-week-old heifer calves had an average weight of 58kg and made €160 each.

Almost six weeks old, these Aubrac heifers had an average weight of 87kg and sold for €250.

These month-old bull calves had an average weight of 85kg and made €400 each.

This five-week-old heifer calf weighed 68kg and sold for €140.

This five-week-old bull calf weighed 74kg and sold for €240.

These six-week-old bull calves had an average weight of 62kg and made €95 each.

This five-week-old Belgian Blue bull weighed 80kg and sold for €300.

This five-week-old bull calf weighed 96kg and sold for €195.

These month-old bull calves had an average weight of 59kg and made €265 each.