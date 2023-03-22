This top-quality Charolais-cross bullock weighing 435kg and born 14/5/2022 sold for €1,500 (€3.45/kg).

There was a roaring hot trade for weanling/yearling males and heifers at last Thursday’s sale in Castlerea Mart, Co Roscommon.

An entry of about 140 males (overall offering of 675 head) recorded an average price of €3.12/kg. Males weighing from 400kg to 475kg appeared better value relative to lighter cattle, which met strong farmer demand.

Males weighing from 300kg to 380kg in general sold at around €3.25/kg to €3.30/kg, excluding a small number of Friesian (€1.90/kg to €2.20/kg) and dairy crossbreds (€2.50/kg to €2.80/kg).

A feature of the trade was the keen demand for castrated weanlings/yearlings, with prices ranging from €3.20/kg to €3.70/kg for continental types.

This Limousin-cross bullock weighing 360kg and born 15/4/2022 sold for €1,200 (€3.33/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull weighing 465kg and born 23/2/2022 sold for €1,320 (€2.84/kg).

These two Aberdeen Angus-cross bulls weighing 340kg and born 14/6/2022 and 25/6/2022 sold for €1,020 (€3/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull weighing 285kg and born 10/4/2022 sold for €1,060 (€3.72/kg).

This quality Limousin-cross bullock weighing 400kg and born 3/3/2022 sold for €1,440 (€3.60/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross heifer weighing 315kg and born 20/3/2022 sold for €1,020 (€3.24/kg).

Weighing 615kg on average, these two top-quality Limousin heifers born April 2021 sold for €2,160 (€3.51/kg).

Weighing 365kg, this Limousin heifer born 27/10/2021 sold for €1,290 (€3.53/kg).

Three Charolais cross heifer calves weighing 53kg and born from 21/2/2023 to 23/2/2023 sold for €270 each.

This Aberdeen Angus-cross heifer calf weighing 60kg and born 26/2/2023 sold for €200.

The entry of approximately 80 weanling/yearling heifers recorded an even stronger average of €3.32/kg.

Heifers with breeding potential and U grading lots were especially in demand, with over 25 lots selling from €3.70/kg to €4.38/kg.

There was a similar number of heifers selling for less than €3/kg, with the majority of these selling from €2.60/kg to €2.90/kg and comprising dairy crossbreds or plainer-quality types with poor weight-for-age.

Slaughter-fit and short-keep heifers weighing from 500kg to 615kg averaged around the €3/kg mark, with the average price helped by an entry of top-quality Charolais-cross and Limousin-cross heifers selling to €3.51/kg.

This Belgian Blue cross bull calf weighing 50kg and born 28/2/2023 sold for €250.

This Charolais-cross bullock weighing 430kg and born 14/3/2022 sold for €1,300 (€3.02/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock weighing 360kg and born 12/4/2022 sold for €1,320 (€3.67/kg).

This 375kg Charolais-cross bullock born 31/5/2022 sold for €1,370 (€3.65/kg).

This 300kg Limousin heifer born 5/4/2023 sold for €1,190 (€3.97/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross bull calf weighing 45kg and born 25/2/2023 sold for €180.

This Friesian bull weighing 45kg and born 26/2/2023 sold for €20.

This Limousin-cross heifer calf weighing 60kg and born 26/2/2023 sold for €320.

This Limousin-cross bull weighing 435kg and born 13/6/2022 sold for €1,450 (€3.33/kg).

Store heifers weiging 400kg to 500kg also averaged in excess of €3/kg. The best-quality lots sold from €3.00/kg to €3.38/kg with plainer-quality types, including some dairy crossbreds selling from €2.70/kg to €2.95/kg.

The calf trade was described by mart manager Brendan Egan as steady with a large differential in price depending on breed and quality.

This pair of Hereford-cross heifer calves weighing 65kg and born 12/2/2023 and 15/2/2023 sold for €290 each.

This Friesian bull calf weighing 50kg and born 23/2/2023 sold for €60.

This Simmental bull weighing 375kg and born 23/12/2023 sold for €1,030 (€2.75/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull weighing 380kg and born 25/2/2022 sold for €1,050 (€2.76/kg).

A couple dozen of light Friesian-cross bull calves sold from €5 to €40, with better-quality Friesian weighing 50kg to 65kg from €50 to €90 and up to €150 on a handful of occasions.

The trade for coloured calves was much brighter. Lighter (35kg to 45kg) Angus and Hereford crosses sold from €70 to €120, with better-quality lots to €200 and rising to €300 for strong calves.

A selection of Belgian Blue, Charolais and Limousin calves sold from €300 to €400.