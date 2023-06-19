Nigel Hogan and Saoirse Oliver keeping an eye on the Blue Texel judging at Sheep 2023 in Gurteen. /Shanon Kinahan

Cheryl and Conor O'Brien with their champion ram lamb that was the overall Vendéen champion and their senior ewe who was the reserve overall Vendéen champion at Sheep 2023 in Gurteen. /Shanon Kinahan

Sheep 2023, one of the sheep industry's finest events, was held in Gurteen Agricultural College last Saturday 17 June, with nine sheep breeds holding showing classes and another 20 breeds and breeders' clubs on display.

The event had something for all the family, including over 50 commercial exhibits, over 800 pedigree sheep, pedigree sheep showing classes, butchery and cookery demonstrations, sheep shearing demonstrations, young shepherds’ competition and a training the sheep dog and the handler event.

All of this coupled with talks from some of the top industry leaders made for the perfect day for Sheep 2023 - even the weather held up until later in the evening to help create the perfect storm.

Breed societies

On show at this year's event were the Belclare Sheep Society; South of Ireland Suffolk Sheep Society with its national Suffolk sheep championships; Irish Vendéen Sheep Society with its all-Ireland championship show classes; the South of Ireland Hampshire Down Sheep Breeders with its all-Ireland championships; the Irish Texel Sheep Society with its all-Ireland championships; the Irish Charollais Sheep Breeders with its all-Ireland championships; and the Irish Blue Texel Society and Dassenkop Breed Society with its national show.

In pictures

Judge Ryan Greene with Patrick O'Keefe and his overall Texel champion aged ewe and John Neville with his reserve overall champion hogget ewe. \MacGregor Photography

Breeda O'Keefe exhibiting on behalf of Susan O'Keefe, judge Martin Butler and sponsor Rebecca Gallagher from Connolly's Redmills pictured with the overall suffolk ewe champion. \Alfie Shaw

Nigel Hogan with his overall Dassenkop (Badger Faced Texel) champion ewe lamb at Sheep 2023 in Gurteen College. \Alfie Shaw

Shannon Murphy and judge Alison McCrabbe pictured with the overall Blue Texel Champion ewe lamb at Sheep 2023 in Gurteen College. \Alfie Shaw

Harry, Ellie and Edwin Draper with the overall champion Rouge, a two-year-old ewe, Kyleen Ms Money Penny. /Shanon Kinahan

Declan and Mark Miley with judge Frank Gibbons with their overall Charollais champion ewe at Sheep 2023 in Gurteen on Saturday. /Shanon Kinahan

Sonny Jennings with his senior ewe who was the female and overall Belclare champion at Sheep 2023 in Gurteen. /Shanon Kinahan

Edward Buckley, Annora Whitley with her overall Hampshire Down ram lamb champion, Caoimhe Gottstein with her reserve overall champion ewe lamb and judge Alymer Power.

Oliver Keaskin with his reserve champion Rouge ram. /Shanon Kinahan

Philip Lynch and Bríd Walsh at the Sheep 2023 event in Gurteen College /Shanon Kinahan

Sheep and schemes editor Darren Carty with his daughter Olivia at the Sheep 2023 event in Gurteen. \Shanon Kinahan

Edward Buckley, Declan Miley and Barry Cunningham enjoy Sheep 2023 after the judging in Gurteen on Saturday. /Shanon Kinahan

Judge Alymer Power with his Hampshire Down championship line-up at Sheep 2023 in Gurteen on Saturday. /Shanon Kinahan

Jennifer and Francis Donohoe with handler Paul McCartney posing with their reserve overall Blue Texel Champion at Sheep 2023. /Shanon Kinahan

Cheryl O'Brien with her ram lamb who was the overall Vendéen champion at Sheep 2023 in Gurteen. /Shanon Kinahan

Judge Sheena McCarthy with Sonny Jennings and his overall Belclare champion and Liam Dunne with his reserve overall champion at Sheep 2023 in Gurteen on Saturday. /Shanon Kinahan

Cousins Eva, Ria, Isla and Chloe Miley with their champion sheep at the Sheep 2023 event in Gurteen on Saturday. /Shanon Kinahan

Shannon Murphy with her overall Blue Texel Champion ewe lamb at Sheep 2023 in Gurteen. /Shanon Kinahan

Alymer Power was the judge of the South of Ireland Hampshire Down Sheep Breeders All-Ireland championships in Gurteen on Saturday. /Shanon Kinahan

An impressive male championship line up in the Blue Texel ring at Sheep 2023 in Gurteen on Saturday. /Shanon Kinahan

Sarah, Ciara, Kate and Fiona McDonald with their All-Ireland senior Charolais ram champion at Sheep 2023. \Shanon Kinahan

A line-up of all the prizewinners in the All-Ireland Charollais shearling ram class at Sheep 2023 in Gurteen. \Shanon Kinahan

It was a very busy day in the Texel ring at Sheep 2023 with just under 270 entries across the breed. /Shanon Kinahan

Frank Gibbons from Strokestown, Co Roscommon, took on the task of judging the Charollais at Sheep 2023 in Gurteen. /Shanon Kinahan

Paul McCartney keeping an eye on the judge during the Blue Texel judging at Sheep 2023 in Gurteen. /Shanon Kinahan