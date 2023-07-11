Pictured at the farm walk and launch of the Teagasc Signpost advisory programme on the farm of Gareth Peoples, Donegal.

Last week, the Signpost advisory programme made its debut in County Donegal as part of a series of launch events taking place nationwide.

The new targeted advisory programme aims to support climate and sustainability actions on farms. All farmers will have access to this program, which aims to expand upon the existing Signpost Demonstration Farms network. A team of 21 Signpost climate advisers have been recruited to deliver this programme.

Former Donegal drystock advisor Gary Fisher took up the reins as Signpost Climate Advisor for the county and is charged with running the new advisory programme in the county.

The programme was launched on the farm of Gareth Peoples, who farms along with his wife Eyna and mother Anita just outside Newtowncunningham, Co. Donegal.

Gareth runs a mixed tillage and calf-to-beef enterprise across an 80ha block, along with a contracting business, and is participating in the Dairybeef 500 programme as well as the Signpost programme.

He, along with his late father Derek, took home first place in the Dairy Calf-to-Beef category at the Bord Bia Origin Green Farmer Awards a number of years ago.

