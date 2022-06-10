These two quality Charolais-cross bullocks weighing 610kg on average and born July and October 2020 sold for €1,940 (€3.18/kg).

Talk of an easing in the cull cow trade was not apparent in Kilkenny Mart on Thursday, according to auctioneer George Candler.

The entry of 200 cull cows was significantly up on the week and contributed to overall numbers rising by 350 head after last week’s offering dipped by 250.

Prices for cull cows remain excellent, with the top third of cows recording an average price of €2.72/kg. This included a top price of €2,470, or €3.09/kg, for a quality Limousin cow weighing 800kg.

Continental cows were a particularly sharp trade, with over 20 lots exceeding a price of €2,000/kg.

Large-framed Friesian and traditionally bred cows ranged from €2/kg to €2.50/kg depending on quality and flesh cover, while cows lacking flesh sold from €1.70/kg upwards.

Heavy bullocks

There was a great entry of in excess of 160 bullocks weighing upwards of 600kg on offer.

Demand for slaughter-fit animals was brisk, with the top third of animals recording a fine average of €3.12/kg.

Fleshed Friesians sold as high as €2.84/kg, with the general run from €2.39/kg to €2.70/kg, with less than a handful of cattle below this range.

MartBids analysis shows prices for bullocks weighing 400kg to 500kg easing by about 10c/kg

There was in the region of 100 bullocks in each of the other weight categories.

The average price for 500kg to 600kg cattle was recorded at €2.86/kg, with the top third of animals recording an average price of €3.12/kg and rising to as high as €3.43/kg.

MartBids analysis shows prices for bullocks weighing 400kg to 500kg easing by about 10c/kg. This resulted from a dilution in quality rather than any great easing in average prices.

The top third of animals here averaged €2.94/kg, with continental cattle with age on their side and the potential to feed into U grades in this price range.

The bottom third of cattle here averaged €2.17/kg and comprised mainly of Friesian bullocks selling from €1.89/kg to €2.40/kg.

Heifer prices

Average heifer prices were considerably stronger than bullocks for lots weighing upwards of 600kg.

This was underpinned by an absence of Friesian cattle, with prices comparable for like-for-like continentals.

The top third of heifers weighing 500kg to 600kg sold for €3.10/kg, with average prices similar to bullocks at €2.85/kg.

Meanwhile, heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg sold from €2.40/kg to €2.60/kg for Angus- and Hereford-crosses, while better-quality continental heifers picked up at this price and sold to €3/kg to €3.10/kg for quality lots.

In pictures

This Aberdeen Angus-cross cull cow born May 2014 and weighing 625kg sold for €1,260 (€2.02/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross cow weighing 565kg and born April 2019 sold for €1,380 (€2.44/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross cow weighing 705kg and born February 2015 sold for €1,750 (€2.48/kg).

These five Limousin-cross bullocks born November 2020 and weighing 391kg on average sold for €1,195 (€3.04/kg).

Two Limousin-cross bullocks with an average weight of 598kg and born April and May 2020 sold for €1,660 (€2.78/kg).

Three Charolais-cross store bullocks born from May 2020 to March 2021 and averaging 530kg sold for €1,640 (€3.09/kg).

These three top-quality Charolais-cross bullocks weighing 507kg and born from February to April 2020 sold for €1,620 (€3.20/kg).

This aged Friesian bullock born January 2019 and weighing 620kg sold for €1,540 (€2.48/kg).

This 500kg Charolais-cross bullock born April 2020 sold for €1,220 (€2.44/kg).

This pair of Hereford-cross bullocks born February and March 2020 and weighing 548kg on average sold for €1,390 (€2.54/kg).

Five top-quality Limousin-cross bullocks with an average weight of 569kg and born from May to August 2020 sold for €1,820 (€3.20/kg).

These two Charolais-cross bullocks born October and November 2020 and weighing 540kg on average sold for €1,530 (€2.83/kg).