Talk of an easing in the cull cow trade was not apparent in Kilkenny Mart on Thursday, according to auctioneer George Candler.
The entry of 200 cull cows was significantly up on the week and contributed to overall numbers rising by 350 head after last week’s offering dipped by 250.
Prices for cull cows remain excellent, with the top third of cows recording an average price of €2.72/kg. This included a top price of €2,470, or €3.09/kg, for a quality Limousin cow weighing 800kg.
Continental cows were a particularly sharp trade, with over 20 lots exceeding a price of €2,000/kg.
Large-framed Friesian and traditionally bred cows ranged from €2/kg to €2.50/kg depending on quality and flesh cover, while cows lacking flesh sold from €1.70/kg upwards.
Heavy bullocks
There was a great entry of in excess of 160 bullocks weighing upwards of 600kg on offer.
Demand for slaughter-fit animals was brisk, with the top third of animals recording a fine average of €3.12/kg.
Fleshed Friesians sold as high as €2.84/kg, with the general run from €2.39/kg to €2.70/kg, with less than a handful of cattle below this range.
There was in the region of 100 bullocks in each of the other weight categories.
The average price for 500kg to 600kg cattle was recorded at €2.86/kg, with the top third of animals recording an average price of €3.12/kg and rising to as high as €3.43/kg.
MartBids analysis shows prices for bullocks weighing 400kg to 500kg easing by about 10c/kg. This resulted from a dilution in quality rather than any great easing in average prices.
The top third of animals here averaged €2.94/kg, with continental cattle with age on their side and the potential to feed into U grades in this price range.
The bottom third of cattle here averaged €2.17/kg and comprised mainly of Friesian bullocks selling from €1.89/kg to €2.40/kg.
Heifer prices
Average heifer prices were considerably stronger than bullocks for lots weighing upwards of 600kg.
This was underpinned by an absence of Friesian cattle, with prices comparable for like-for-like continentals.
The top third of heifers weighing 500kg to 600kg sold for €3.10/kg, with average prices similar to bullocks at €2.85/kg.
Meanwhile, heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg sold from €2.40/kg to €2.60/kg for Angus- and Hereford-crosses, while better-quality continental heifers picked up at this price and sold to €3/kg to €3.10/kg for quality lots.
