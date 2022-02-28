There were 1,410 calves through the ring in Bandon Mart on Monday.
Comparing with previous end-of-February sales, numbers are up by 200 on the corresponding sale in 2021 and slightly more on a per-week basis, as there were 350 calves at the evening sale last Wednesday.
There appears to be little fluctuation on most calf prices between this and last week, albeit there is a higher floor on prices, especially for Friesian bull calves.
Across the board, buyers were willing to pay well for calves that had that extra bit of feeding.
Friesian bulls
There was a great trade for Friesian bull calves, with most export-type calves selling from €45 up to €85.
Farmer demand for the stronger Friesian bull calf saw prices for those exceeding €100, with up to €150 available for those calves under six weeks of age. Older Friesian bull calves broke the €200 mark on the odd occasion.
The top end of the Jersey or Friesian-cross-bred bull calf broke into the lower end of export-type calf prices the odd time. The majority of them made it to double figures and most of these crosses sold from €50 back to €1.
Traditional breeds
The solidity of the Friesian bull calf price may be the headline, but their price variation was far tighter compared with traditional breeds.
With many of the January-born Angus and Hereford-crosses having passed through the ring earlier this year, there was a slight dip in the price bracket most of these calves sold in.
Across both bulls and heifers, €150 to €260 would have purchased a good proportion of these, while the stronger calves were making up to €330.
Dam
The availability of the dam breed on the board combined with the weighing of calves is putting more pressure on beef-cross calves with Jersey breeding on the cow side.
Challenges around finishing some of these stock to carcase weight specs is now beginning to filter back down the line.
This was more evident in Angus-crosses, especially when buyers were slower to bid on these, resulting in prices from €2 up to €100 for those with JE, JEX and FRX showing on the dam side.
The numbers involved were a small percentage of what was on offer, but there is little to no appetite in the marketplace for these calves, especially if they are under 50kg at three to four weeks old.
Continentals
Continental calves were scarce, but prices were largely along the lines of the higher end of Angus and Hereford prices, with an odd few exceeding €400. Those with Jersey breeding on the cow side were making from €50 to €180.
