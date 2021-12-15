This gingerbread tractor was created for Knockane Winterfest in Co Limerick on Saturday 4 December. \ Roisin Ryan
A pony's head made from fir and spruce, and decorated with lights - a twist on a traditional Christmas wreath. \ Richard Roundtree
Davy Gaughan lending a helping hand on the farm in Co Mayo. \ Pat Gaughan
Tyler and AJ Madden all smiles at the recent tractor run held in Glenamaddy, Co Galway, in aid of Tuam Hospice. \ Martin Coleman
A TS115 and McHale rake lit up for a recent run In Balla, Co Mayo. \ Eoghan Tonra
Two-year-old Joseph McHugh forking in the silage for the calves in Co Offaly. \ Andrew McHugh
Christmas tractor run in Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary. \ Stuart Downie
Inspired by our grandad in his little Ford 3000 in Co Wexford. \ Mark White
Five-month-old George Meehan and his Daddy Hugh reading the Farmers Journal. \ Hugh Meehan
Heather Canney from Belclare, Tuam, Co Galway, out inspecting her grandfather's fodder beet. \ Grace Doran.
Merry Christmas from Eoin and Aoife Gibbons in Co Galway.
