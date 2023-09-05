Emma, Conor, Eóghan and Liam Lynott keeping an eye on the baling on their grandad Seán’s farm in Co Mayo. \ Ambrose Lynott
93-year-old George Wellwood inspecting hay before it was baled in Laois. \ Wesley Whiteford
Shane Kearney with his two sons, Sid and Ozzy, on the home farm in Kilkenny. \ Marianne Kearney
Thomas Hand reviewing his family's dairy calf to beef weanlings in Co Meath. \ David Hand
Spring oats being cut with a reaper and binder by John Griffin’s vintage Ferguson on the farm of his brother Matthew Griffin in Minard, Lios Póil, Co Kerry. In the background lies Minard Castle looking out over Dingle Bay. \ Matthew Seán Griffin
Danny Lagan checking out his neighbour’s bales overlooking Carlingford Bay in the Mournes.
Cillian and Aoife Murphy with their grandad Peter Masterson from Ballycroy, out shopping at Mayo Sligo Mart in Ballina. \ Fiona Murphy
Ellie McCabe, New Burgess, Ballylooby, Co Tipperary, watches Bill and Phillip Kiely cut winter barley on her grandfather Michael Keating’s farm.\ Michelle McCabe
Conn Lucey was delighted to welcome his cousin, Ronnie Lucey, home to Waterford from Australia this summer. \ Noreen Lucey
For a chance to have your photo featured in the pages of the Irish Farmers Journal, submit your photo here.
Emma, Conor, Eóghan and Liam Lynott keeping an eye on the baling on their grandad Seán’s farm in Co Mayo. \ Ambrose Lynott
93-year-old George Wellwood inspecting hay before it was baled in Laois. \ Wesley Whiteford
Shane Kearney with his two sons, Sid and Ozzy, on the home farm in Kilkenny. \ Marianne Kearney
Thomas Hand reviewing his family's dairy calf to beef weanlings in Co Meath. \ David Hand
Spring oats being cut with a reaper and binder by John Griffin’s vintage Ferguson on the farm of his brother Matthew Griffin in Minard, Lios Póil, Co Kerry. In the background lies Minard Castle looking out over Dingle Bay. \ Matthew Seán Griffin
Danny Lagan checking out his neighbour’s bales overlooking Carlingford Bay in the Mournes.
Cillian and Aoife Murphy with their grandad Peter Masterson from Ballycroy, out shopping at Mayo Sligo Mart in Ballina. \ Fiona Murphy
Ellie McCabe, New Burgess, Ballylooby, Co Tipperary, watches Bill and Phillip Kiely cut winter barley on her grandfather Michael Keating’s farm.\ Michelle McCabe
Conn Lucey was delighted to welcome his cousin, Ronnie Lucey, home to Waterford from Australia this summer. \ Noreen Lucey
For a chance to have your photo featured in the pages of the Irish Farmers Journal, submit your photo here.
SHARING OPTIONS: