Lochlainn and Sadhbh Sweeney going milking. \ Eamon Sweeney
John Gilmartin from Enniscrone, Co Sligo with his alpacas Elvis and Harry. \ Mairead Gilmartin
Jack the King Charles loves being on the farm and since lockdown he has started watching the mart online. \ Maria Clifford
Two-year-old Freddie Reilly enjoying a spin in the tractor with his daddy Mick in Co Meath. \ Cathy Coady
Anna Grace looking at the farming news in Co Kilkenny. \ Michael Grace
Nine-year-old Evan Lenehan from Maugherow, Co Sligo, enjoying his copy of IFJ Junior. \ Fiona Lenehan
Kevin Farrell (right, RIP), Seneschalstown House, Beauparc, Co Meath, pictured at Raphoe Mart in 1987. \ Tony Nee
The Valais Blacknose "Itsy-Bitsy" got a wind-swept look thanks to storm Arwen. \ Cliodhna Muldoon
Hay time on Quarryfield Farm, Bunninadden, Co Sligo. \ Douglas Doherty
Aoife Cribbin from Co Galway with her new alpaca called Teddy. \ Mairead Cribbin
