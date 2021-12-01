Lochlainn and Sadhbh Sweeney going milking. \ Eamon Sweeney

John Gilmartin from Enniscrone, Co Sligo with his alpacas Elvis and Harry. \ Mairead Gilmartin

Jack the King Charles loves being on the farm and since lockdown he has started watching the mart online. \ Maria Clifford

Two-year-old Freddie Reilly enjoying a spin in the tractor with his daddy Mick in Co Meath. \ Cathy Coady

Anna Grace looking at the farming news in Co Kilkenny. \ Michael Grace

Nine-year-old Evan Lenehan from Maugherow, Co Sligo, enjoying his copy of IFJ Junior. \ Fiona Lenehan

Kevin Farrell (right, RIP), Seneschalstown House, Beauparc, Co Meath, pictured at Raphoe Mart in 1987. \ Tony Nee

The Valais Blacknose "Itsy-Bitsy" got a wind-swept look thanks to storm Arwen. \ Cliodhna Muldoon

Hay time on Quarryfield Farm, Bunninadden, Co Sligo. \ Douglas Doherty

Aoife Cribbin from Co Galway with her new alpaca called Teddy. \ Mairead Cribbin