Thousands of people thronged to Ratheniska for Ploughing 2023. \ Philip Doyle

Darragh Egan from Tullamore, Co Offaly competing in the three-furrow junior conventional class the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. \ Donal O'Leary

Jimmy Martin from Tipperary town enjoying an ice cream on day one of the National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co Laois. \ Odhran Ducie

Stephen Gleeson, Bobby Gilmartin, Darragh Chute and Jack Ryan had fun at the Ploughing. \ Philip Doyle

Reuben Baxter and Ethan Samuel-Napier, from Ballynahinch, Co Down, enjoy ice cream cones despite the conditions. \ Donal O' Leary

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins visiting the the ploughing plots. \ Claire Nash

Jack and Dan Tobin from Kilfinane, Co. Limerick making their way through the muck.\ Odhran Ducie

Young Hannah Hurley enjoys her ice cream despite the weather with her father Mark. \ Donal O'Leary

Kate, Seán and Grace Begley from Donegal figuring out where to go next at Ploughing 2023. \ Claire Nash

Anthony Brennan, Barrowhouse, Athy, Co Kildare, takes a break from the action at the ploughing plots. \ Donal O'Leary

David and Garry Grattan, Banbridge, Co Down, wait in the rain for the judging of the opening split in the vintage trailer class at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. \ Donal O'Leary

The wet weather failed to dampen spirits at this year’s event. \ Odhran Ducie