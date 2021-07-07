Hennessy Auctioneers once again observed a strong trade at its recent June online machinery which took place at the old mart in Portlaoise, with over 90% of the 443 lots booked changing hands.

Lots on offer included a wide selection of used farm machinery, tools, plant and livestock equipment.

The company told the Irish Farmers Journal that a total of 512 fully registered bidders tuned in for the sale which took place on Saturday 26 June via the Livestock Live App (LSL).

All prices had no VAT unless stated otherwise. Buyer’s commission was charged at 5% plus VAT (23%) on commission only, with a maximum commission fee of €1,000 plus VAT.

Some of the sale highlights included a 1982-registered International 1255XL which sold for €13,000, a Lely Lotus six-rotor tedder at €5,350, a Massey Ferguson 135 which sold for €4,800 and a Tanco trailed wrapper at €4,950. A 2006 8t Kubota digger fetched a price of €15,700.

Hennessy’s next machinery auction is scheduled to take place on Saturday 24 July.

This 1982 International 1255XL sold at €13,000.

This 2006 Kubota 8t digger sold at €15,700.

This Tanco trailed wrapper sold at €4,950.

This Lely Lotus six rotor tedder sold at€5,350.

This Massey Ferguson 135 sold at €4,800.

This Fleming double bale handler sold at €1,225.