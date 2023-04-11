This Limousin-cross bull born in March 2022 weighing 355kg, sold for €1,080 (€3.04/kg).

Carnaross Mart had a big entry of cattle last Tuesday at its weekly sale of weanlings, with 570 cattle going through the rings.

There was good attendance from buyers both ringside and online.

Heavy cattle are still the highlight of the trade, with numerous buyers around the ring looking for heavy forward store cattle aiming at a short keep before slaughter.

While a lot of farmers are now choosing the mart route for heavy cattle, they are dwindling in supply, with a notable drop-off in numbers in the last two weeks in marts across the country.

Continentals

There was a large show of continental breeds which dominated the sale and also fetched the top prices.

Buyers were keen to snap up the heavy Charolais- and Limousin-cross bulls between 350kg and 450kg, which secured average prices of €3.70/kg. Prices hit as high as €4.17/kg for a 300kg Limousin-cross bull, which sold for €1,250.

Charolais- and Limousin-cross heifers of a similar weight held a steady trade also, with 300kg to 400kg heifers fetching in the region of €3.20/kg.

Dairy-cross stock

There was a lot of dairy-cross stock present in the ring, with Friesian bulls making in the region of €1.90/kg to €2.00/kg.

Poorer-quality Friesian bulls were a little easier bought than previous weeks, with a number of bulls around the 450kg weight range struggling to get into €2/kg.

Suckler breeding stock are still achieving some big prices, with a number of possible replacement heifers seeing big interest.

A selection of Simmental-cross heifers weighing 595kg sold at €1,640 (€2.76/kg).

It was clear to see that the late-spring/summer-born weanling bulls were met with strong demand by buyers, which led to a high clearance rate from the sale.

Mart manager Padraig McElroy said: “We’ve seen really good activity from both exporters and farmer buyers over the last few weeks, with the weanling trade remaining very solid.

"The grass trade has been a little slower, but with good weather forecast for next week, we are expecting to see a lift in numbers and buyers next week."

In pictures

This Simmental-cross heifer born in May 2022 and weighing 400kg sold for €960 (€2.40/kg).

This Limousin bull born in June 2022 and weighing 435kg sold for €1,370 (€3.15/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in March 2022 and weighing 365kg sold for €1,150 (€3.15/kg).

This Limousin heifer born in April 2022 weighed 265kg and sold for €820 (€3.09/kg).

This Simmental bull born in April 2022 and weighing 430kg sold for €1,340 (€3.12/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in April 2022 and weighing 440kg sold for €1,410 (€3.20/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull born in April 2022 weighed 370kg and sold for €1,330 (€3.59/kg).

This Limousin bull born in April 2022 and weighing 385kg sold for €1,310 (€3.40/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull born April 2022 and weighing 370kg sold for €1,330 (€3.59/kg).

This Simmental-cross heifer born in January 2022 and weighing 390kg sold for €1,310 (€3.36/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in March 2022 and weighing 385kg sold for €1,210 (€3.14/kg).

This Simmental-cross bull born in May 2022 and weighing 425kg sold for €1,280 (€3.01/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in March 2022 and weighing 370kg sold for €1,040 (€2.81/kg).

This Hereford-cross bull born in March 2022 and weighing 400kg sold for €1,070 (€2.68/kg).