This March 2016-born cow weighed 842kg, was scanned in-calf to a Charolais bull, is due to calve in mid-February/March and sold for €1,980.

Many buyers gathered around the ring in Clones Mart on Thursday for a clearance sale of the suckler herd belonging to Raymond McKenna from Emyvale.

In total, 25 suckler cows were on offer, with 23 finding a new home, resulting in an overall clearance rate of 95%.

The clearance sale consisted of 15 Limousin-cross cows in-calf to a five-star Charolais bull and due to calve down between February and March.

Top price

Top price was given to an April 2017-born Limousin cow weighing in at 842kg, with the hammer falling for €1,980.

Prices ranged from €1,350 to €1,840 for the Limousin herd.

Included in the suckler sale were two Hereford-cross cows sold to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s society branch located in Monaghan.

The first cow made a price of €1,340, with the other cow following in its footsteps to a price €1,380.

Fintan O'Harte of the Clones Mart committee said: "I was very happy with the overall sale today and especially the funds raised for my two Hereford cattle going towards the Alzheimer’s brand here in Monaghan.

"These funds will have a huge impact for the people and their families suffering with Alzheimer’s."

Clones Mart will hold its next general sale on Thursday 3 February.

In pictures

This April 2018-born heifer weighed 626kg, was scanned in-calf to a Charolais bull, is due to calve in mid-February and sold for €1,500.

This March 2015-born cow weighed 708kg, was scanned in-calf to the Limousin bull, is due to calve in February and sold for €1,340.

This April 2018-born heifer weighed 696kg, was scanned in-calf to a Charolais bull, is due to calve in mid-February and sold for €1,480.

This February 2015-born cow weighed 746kg, was scanned in-calf to the Limousin bull, is due to calve in-February and sold for €1,380.

This May 2018-born cow weighed 732kg, was scanned in-calf to the Charolais bull, is due to calve in mid-February/March and sold for €1,840.

This March 2016-born cow weighed 688kg, was scanned in-calf to the Charolais bull, is due to calve in mid-February/March and sold for €1,640.

This May 2019-born heifer weighed 618kg, was scanned in-calf to a Charolais bull, is due to calve in mid-February/March and sold for €1,640.

This April 2017-born cow weighed 688kg, was scanned in-calf to the Charolais bull, is due to calve in mid-February/March and sold for €1,700.