It was another sunny Sunday in the summer show season this week, as we take a look back on some of the highlights of the 2023 Claregalway Show.
Karl Miley, Declan Mangan, Andrew Wilson, Isla, Mark and Ria Miley with the supreme champion Cranorskie Adele at the 2023 West of Ireland Registered Suffolk Sheep Breeders Club championships at Claregalway Show. /Shanon Kinahan
Declan Mangan, Andrew Wilson, Mark Miley and Marie Jennings with the supreme champion Cranorskie Adele and the reserve supreme champion Ballygarris Big Ben. /Shanon Kinahan
The overall champion of the show was awarded to Raymond O'Laughlan for his Sufftex hogget. Pictured is judge Michael Conneely, handler Joe O'Laughlin and sponsor of champion trophy, Tommy Flaherty. /Shanon Kinahan
Robin Leahy with his first-prizewinning bullock Rocketman at the 2023 Claregalway Show. /Shanon Kinahan
Mark Maxwell with his Belgian Blue heifer which was overall champion of the show - Black Friday. /Shanon Kinahan
The West of Ireland Registered Suffolk Sheep Breeders Club championships were held at Claregalway Show. /Shanon Kinahan
Judge Andrew Wilson of the Castleisle and Shannagh flock making his final decision before tapping out his champion at the West of Ireland Registered Suffolk Sheep Breeders Club championships at Claregalway Show. /Shanon Kinahan
Gary Mulligan helping out his sister Nichola while showing in the commercial calf class at Claregalway Show. /Shanon Kinahan
Mark Miley keeping a stern eye on the judge while the club championships were being judged at Claregalway Show. /Shanon Kinahan
Michael Jennings and judge Michael Coneely pictured with his first prize winning shearling ewe at Claregalway Show. /Shanon Kinahan
Local man Tom McCann pictured with his first prize winning Zwartables ewe that won the confined class at Claregalway Show. \Shanon Kinahan
/Shanon Kinahan
