The sheep brought out the sun for Thursday's judging at Balmoral Show.

It was the turn of the sheep to take centre stage at Balmoral Show on Thursday, with a lot of the breeds out for adjudication in the sheep rings.

The sheep brought out the sun, with only the occasional shower in Balmoral park.

The commercial cattle section also saw a packed ringside watching some of the hotly contested classes in both the bullock and heifer sections.

Jalex livestock took the top honours in the commercial section with their April 2021-born heifer.

It was also a memorable day for husband and wife team, Samantha Allen and Alan Shortt, who took home both the champion and reserve prizes in the Blue Texel section, while also picking up the champion rosette in the Badger Faced Texel section.

Friday is traditionally dairy day at Balmoral, with judging kicking off in the young handler section at 9am.

All eyes will also be on the cattle rings at 4pm when the beef interbreed champion of champions takes place on the cattle lawns.

The livestock team will be back at the ringside bringing you all the results as they happen on www.farmersjournal.ie.

In pictures

Champion and reserve champion in the Berrichon section went to Alistar McNeill for his shearling ram and shearling ewe.

Part of the line-up in one of the commercial heifer classes at Balmoral 2023.

Champion and reserve in the Blue Texel section went to Samantha Allen and Alan Shortt.

Jack Smyth with his champion North Country Cheviot shearling ewe at Balmoral 2023.

Champion in the Rouge De L'Ouest section at Balmoral 2023 went to the Graham family from Co Antrim with their shearling ewe.

John Killen, ring steward in the commercial cattle section, chats to cattle section commentator Libby Clarke at Balmoral Show 2023.

Part of the line-up in the 500kg to 600kg heifer class in the commercial cattle section.

It was a one-two-three-four for Jalex livestock in the heavy heifer class in the commercial cattle section in Balmoral Show 2023.