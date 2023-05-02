These three-week-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 66kg and sold for €170.

The return of a bit of sunshine to west Cork over the weekend put a spring in everyone’s step at Bandon Mart this week and like much of this spring, prices stayed steady.

While you’d expect numbers would have been tailing off a little as we get further into the year, that trend doesn’t seem to be playing out just yet, as numbers - although back on last week - remained high, with 1,480 calves on offer.

This represents a drop of about 70 head on last week.

Yet again, Angus and Herefords dominated the numbers and prices for them varied from €80 to €220 for the bulk of calves over 55kg.

Appetite for those has been consistent all spring and while demand for the calves under that weight isn’t as strong, their prices have been consistent, albeit usually from €40 to €100.

Change

In a change from recent sales, there was a share of traditional beef breed calves making over the €300 mark this week.

On occasion, they got close to €400, but this was the preserve of calves heading for 100kg.

Buyers were willing to pay a little more for calves closer to weaning weight. They competed well for that weight of calf across the breed range.

Continentals were thin on the ground again, but what was on offer were strong calves. A top price of €530 was paid out for a very forward Belgian Blue heifer, but the bulk of those over 60kg sold for over €250.

Friesian bulls were slack this week, but €50 to €170 would have picked up most of what was on offer, with a small number selling for either side of that range.

In pictures

This five-week-old Angus-cross heifer weighed 88kg and sold for €230.

This three-week-old Hereford-cross heifer weighed 74kg and sold for €170.

These six-week-old Hereford-cross heifers weighed 90kg and sold for €240.

These five-week-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 66kg and sold for €200.

These five-week-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 90kg and sold for €390.

These 13-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bulls weighed 133kg and sold for €435.

These five-week-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 72kg and sold for €130.

These nine-week-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 81kg and sold for €325.

These 10-week-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 73kg and sold for €240.

These six-week-old Hereford-cross heifers weighed 70kg and sold for €160.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross bull weighed 93kg and sold for €315.