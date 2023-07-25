Michael Bird, judge Anne Murphy and IHBS president with the overall Hereford champion at the 2023 Oldcastle Show. \ A Moore Media

Micahel Dullea pictured with his Angus champion Deelish Valiant at Tralee Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Donal and Daniel Moloney pictured with with their commercial champion Coco at the 2023 Blamoral Show. / Shanon Kinahan

South of Ireland winners at the 2023 Balmoral Show. / Shanon Kinahan

First-prizewinner Hallow Atwood Carmen and second-prizewinner Priestland 6189 Banner Laurel in the cow in milk class at the 2023 Balmoral Show.

Sally Towey with the breeders' choice champion and first-prizewinner in the Shorthorn heifer class, Creaga Una for Noel and Lisa Dowd at the 2023 Nobber Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Mark and Saoirse Smith with the overall Limousin champion at the 2023 Balmoral Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Matt Goulding leading his prizewinning heifer out of the ring at Tralee Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Pat and Michael Rosengrave pictured with judge Ray Hunt and their commercial champion Bundee at Tralee Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

David and Albert Connolly with the Balmoral supreme interbeed champion 2023. / Shanon Kinahan

N and M Moilies with the supreme Irish Moiled champion Burren Princess Pandora with her October 2022-born calf at foot at Balmoral Show. \ Alfie Shaw

Sean Callan pictured with his first-prizewinning Simmental heifer calf Thornford Peachy (P) at the 2023 Nobber Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Michael Dullea, judge Veronica Brennan and IHBS president Adrian Bateman with the reserve champion Hereford Kingsgrove 1 Kid at Tralee Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Eustace Burke pictured with his overall Aberdeen Angus champion Clontead Lady Hotshot Y392 at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Aoife Hannon and Darragh O'Doherty all smiles as they show their calves in the young handlers class at Ennistymon Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Elisa Drumm with her first-prizewinning Hereford bull calf at the 2023 Nobber Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Grace Kelly and Rachel, Aaron and Pauric Whelan with the commercial champion and Nobber Show non-pedigree calf champion Dream. \ Shanon Kinahan

Michael and Owen Laffin pictured with the supreme dairy champion Everground Hagley Gail 51 at Tralee Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Jenny Cotter with her overall Simmental champion heifer Dripsy Paige at the 2023 Midleton Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Judge Dan O'Mahony pictured with Avril Gubbins and Robin Leahy with the interbreed champion pairs owned by William Gubbins at the 2023 Midleton Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Andrew Norris and Darragh McManus pictured with their intermediate Charolais heifer champion at the 2023 Balmoral Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Cian McGloin pictured with his interbreed pairs champion at the 2023 Oldcastle Show. \ A Moore Media

Katie Lordan and Katelyn Creed grooming and discussing tactics ahead of judging at Middleton Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Michael, Eilish, Aoife and Tadgh Hannon with their champion calf at Newmarket on Fergus Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Florence Bourke from Castlemartyr, Co Cork, with her Holstein Friesian heifer Ashlyn after placing third in the dairy young stockperson class at the 2023 Midleton Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Cush Pronto, a first-prizewinning Simmental bull that was also reserve Simmental champion when teamed up with his mother at the 2023 Midleton Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Ciaran Golden with the overall Limousin champion at the 2023 Sligo Agricultural Show (Riverstown). \Swarber Photography

Michael Creed having a quick chat with his bull calf ahead of judging at Middleton Show.\Shanon Kinahan

Harry, Ellie and Edwin Draper pictured with the overall champion Rouge, a two-year-old ewe, Kyleen Ms Money Penny. /Shanon Kinahan

Tom McGrath, judge Laura Cornthwaite, Willie Phealan (Zurich Farm Insurance sponsor) and Billy Deane (steward) pictured with the Friesian champion, Robinview Denver Polly at the 2023 Midleton Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Judge Ryan Greene pictured with Patrick O'Keefe and his overall Texel champion aged ewe and John Neville with his reserve overall champion hogget ewe. \MacGregor Photography

Willie Cotter, secretary of the Southern Simmental club, Peter O'Connell and his granddaughter Isabel Lehane with the 2023 Southern Simmental club weanling bull champion Raceview Parker. \ Shanon Kinahan

Michael and JJ Barrett with their Hereford champion bull Gurtaleen Inchvale Phoenix at the 2023 Midleton Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Christopher Stanley photographed with his overall Belgian Blue champion Brownview Prince at the 2023 Midleton Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Joint first prize senior young stockperson winner Grace O'Donovan with judges Veronica and Ray Hun at the 2023 Tralee Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Nigel Hogan pictured with his overall Dassenkop (Badger Faced Texel) champion ewe lamb at Sheep 2023 in Gurteen College. \ Alfie Shaw

Ella and Liam Casey from Fanore, Co Clare, are pictured with their first-prizewinning lamb at the Claregalway Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Pat and Michael Rosengrave with judge Frank Buckley pictured with the commercial champion and reserve interbreed champion Bundee at the 2023 Midleton Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Sonny Jennings pictured with his senior ewe that was the female and overall Belclare champion at Sheep 2023 in Gurteen. / Shanon Kinahan

Bobby O'Connell with his Limousin champion and interbreed champion Ballybrown Sophie at the 2023 Midleton Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Saoirse and Darragh O'Doherty pictured with their third-prizewinning calf at Newmarket on Fergus Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Abbie Cahil, Mike and Pat Rosengrave from Crusheen, Co Clare, with their three first-prizewinners Rocky, Bundee and Paris at the 2023 Ennistymon Agricultural Show \Shanon Kinahan

Edward Buckley, Annora Whitley with her overall Hampshire Down ram lamb champion, Caoimhe Gottstein with her reserve overall champion ewe lamb and judge Alymer Power.

Avril Gubbins and Marie McCormack pictured with the overall champion of the 2023 Ennistymon Show, Sasha. \ Shanon Kinahan

Edward Dudley photographed with his female champion at the 2023 Midleton Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Neil Blennerhasset from Castleisland, Co Kerry, exhibiting his champion Belgian Blue bullock at Ennistymon Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Andrew McCarthy pictured with his Aberdeen Angus heifer Tubridmore U743 Rosebud ET that won the breeders choice four-star or five-star breeding heifer class at Ennistymon Shnow. \Shanon Kinahan

Local man Tom McCann pictured with his first-prizewinning Zwartables ewe that won the confined class at Claregalway Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Mark Maxwell pictured with his Belgian Blue heifer who was overall champion of the show Black Friday at the 2023 Claregalway Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Sean Callan photgraphed with his first-prizewinning Simmental heifer Thornford Juliette (PP) at the 2023 Nobber Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Patrick and Kyna McNamee pictured with judge Garrett Behan with the overall Simmental champion Lochview Nyx Fab P at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Judge Marie McCormack pictured with Tadgh Hannon, young handlers winner at the 2023 Ennistymon Show. \Shanon Kinahan

The overall champion of the show was awarded to Raymond O'Laughlan for his Sufftex hogget. Pictured is judge Michael Conneely, handler Joe O'Laughlin and sponsor of champion trophy, Tommy Flaherty. / Shanon Kinahan

David Pearson exhibiting his overall Belgian Blue champion cow and calf pair at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Michael Sheridan with the overall Simmental champion at the 2023 Oldcastle Show. \ A Moore Media

Cousins Eva, Ria, Isla and Chloe Miley with their champion sheep at the Sheep 2023 event in Gurteen on Saturday. / Shanon Kinahan

Dean Conaghan with his commercial and overall champion, judge Liam Cowen and Stuart Dorran with his pedigree and reserve overall champion at the 2023 Sligo Agricultural Show. \Swarber Photography

Judge Veronica Hunt congratulating Michael Barrett on winning reserve male champion at Tralee Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Ger, Matthew and Kieran Ryan with their overall Limousin champion Ryans Timothea at the 2023 Barryroe Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Katelyn Creed and Katie Lordan having a quick snuggle with Katie's calf Rebel Lady before judging kicked off at Middleton Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Karl, Oisin, and Saoirse Connell with sponsor Richie Shaw pictured with the Nobber Show €2,000 calf champion and interbreed champion Carrickmore Tina. \ S Kinahan

Declan and Mark Miley pictured with judge Frank Gibbons with their overall Charollais champion ewe at Sheep 2023 in Gurteen on Saturday. / Shanon Kinahan

Rachel Moloney pictured with the Limousin champion and senior interbreed champion Charlotte's Sapphire at Charleville Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Shannon Murphy and judge Alison McCrabbe pictured with the overall Blue Texel champion ewe lamb at Sheep 2023 in Gurteen College. \Alfie Shaw

Judge Veronica Hunt with Paul McGrath and the female and overall Hereford champion Gouldingpoll1 Ravette 1262 at Tralee Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Derek McKinney, Oisín Lynch ABP, Chris Johnston judge and Sean O'Brien with the all-Ireland baby beef heifer champion at the 2023 Oldcastle Show. / A Moore Media

Murt Ryan and judge Edward Walsh pictured with the overall Charolais champion, Goldstar Sephora.

Sarah, Ciara, Kate and Fiona McDonald with their all-Ireland senior Charolais ram champion at Sheep 2023. \ Shanon Kinahan

Jennifer Harty, Daniel and Emer Curtain, judge Laura Cornthwaite and Kerry Holstein club chair Leo O'Connor with the overall junior champion Emerald Lambda Ashling at Tralee Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Robin Leahy with his first-prizewinning bullock Rocketman at the 2023 Claregalway Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Judge Sheena McCarthy is pictured with Sonny Jennings and his overall Belclare champion and Liam Dunne with his reserve overall champion at Sheep 2023 in Gurteen on Saturday. /Shanon Kinahan

Michael Carey Jnr, Micahel Snr and judge David Hammil with Carey's overall Charolais champion at the 2023 Oldcastle Show. \ A Moore Media

Karl Miley, Declan Mangan, Andrew Wilson, Isla, Mark and Ria Miley pictured with the supreme champion Cranorskie Adele at the 2023 West of Ireland Registered Suffolk Sheep Breeders Club championships at Claregalway Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Daniel, Tim and Denise O'Donovan with Don Oreo, the supreme Belgian Blue champion at the 2023 Balmoral Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Luke and Victor Barnett with judge Chris Johnston and the all-Ireland baby beef bullock champion at the 2023 Oldcastle Show. / A Moore Media

Breeda O'Keefe exhibiting on behalf of Susan O'Keefe, judge Martin Butler and sponsor Rebecca Gallagher from Connolly's Redmills pictured with the overall Suffolk ewe champion. \Alfie Shaw

Adrian Flatley pictured with his overall Shorthorn champion at the 2023 Sligo Agricultural Show (Riverstown). \ Swarber Photography

Judge Alymer Power standing alongside his Hampshire Down championship line-up at Sheep 2023 in Gurteen on Saturday. / Shanon Kinahan

Brian Moroney, Muireann Hannon and judge Marie McCormack pictured with the reserve overall champion Suzi at the 2023 Ennistymon Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Ollie and Jason Stanley with their first-prizewinning Charolais-cross bullock Tyson at the 2023 Nobber Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Willie Cotter, secretary of the Southern Simmental club, and Caroline Vickery pictured with the 2023 Southern Simmental club weanling heifer champion Carbery Pearl. \ Shanon Kinahan

The Caramba Shorthorn herd of Tommy Staunton, Co Galway, with the overall Shorthorn champion at the 2023 Balmoral Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Judge Micahel Molloy, IHBS president Adrian Bateman, owners Michael and JJ Barret and Tennyson Egar of Irish Hereford Prime pictured with Gurtaleen Inchvale Phoenix at Charleville Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Cathal O'Meara, Bobby O'Connell and judge Garrett Behan pictured with the overall Limousin champion and supreme interbreed champion at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Padraic Murphy, owner of the overall Friesian champion, pictured with judge Damien Storan and sponsors Ciara Ryan and Marita Butler at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

John, Sadie and Sean Ramsbottom, Conor Whelan, Annemaire and Jack Ramsbottom, Sean Lowry and judge Errol McCartan with the overall Commercial champion, Lucy at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Ruby Sugrue, Anna Grogan and Alice Gualter pictured with owner Ray Hunt and judge Matthew Goulding with the overall Hereford champion Herberry 1 Lucy Rose ET at Clonmel Show \ Shanon Kinahan

Frank and Aisling Burke exhibiting their commercial bullock at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Owen O'Neill and judge Errol McCartan pictured with Owen's first-prizewinning heifer at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Albert and Jennifer DeCogan from Castlemartyr, Co Cork, with their overall Aberdeen Angus champion at the 2023 Barryroe Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Simon Guest, Robert Roycroft, with judges Ben and Elaine Ryall with the overall Hereford champion at the 2023 Barryroe Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Conor Murphy pictured with his overall Shorthorn champion at the 2023 Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Noel McSweeney, Robin Leahy, Ben Ryall, Elaine Ryall, Kieran and Paul Mullarkey and Chloe Hegarty with the interbreed pairs champion at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Albert De Cogan pictured with his Aberdeen Angus champion and breeders' choice champion Mogeely Flora X787. \ Shanon Kinahan

Peter O'Connell and judges Paul and Kieran Mullarkey pictured with the 2023 Southern Simmental club champion and interbreed calf champion Raceview Primrose Lucky. \ Shanon Kinahan

Shelia O'Leary, Willie Cotter (secretary of the Southern Simmental club) and James O'Leary pictured with the 2023 Southern Simmental club yearling bull champion, Seaview Patriot. /Shanon Kinahan

Chloe Hegarty from Bandon, Co Cork, pictured with the judge Paul Mullarkey after winning the young handlers class at Barryroe Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Noel McSweeney with judges Kieran and Paul Mullarkey pictured with the overall commercial champion Rocco at the 2023 Barryroe Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Albert De Cogan and Elaine Ryall pictured with the senior male champion of the 2023 Barryroe Show which was awarded to Albert's senior stock bull, Laheens Reputation. \ Shanon Kinahan

Judges Kieran and Paul Mullarkey pictured with John Cahalane and the overall Belgian Blue champion Forenaught Quattro at the 2023 Barryroe Show. \Shanon Kinahan

The Salter family scooped the overall and reserve overall Shorthorn champion at the 2023 Barryroe Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

William Smyth and Elanor Reilly exhibiting the overall Limousin champion cow and calf pair at the 2023 Oldcastle Show. / A Moore Media

Judge Liam Coen and Dean Conaghan with his commercial champion and overall sheep champion at the 2023 Sligo Agricultural Show (Riverstown). \Swarber Photography

Cheryl and Conor O'Brien pictured with their champion ram lamb that was the overall Vendéen champion and their senior ewe that was the reserve overall Vendéen champion at Sheep 2023 in Gurteen. /Shanon Kinahan

Niall and Brendan Canning with the overall Charolais champion at the 2023 Sligo Agricultural Show (Riverstown). \Swarber Photography

The Brennan family pictured with their overall Aberdeen Angus champion at the 2023 Sligo Agricultural Show. \Swarber Photography

In pictures

