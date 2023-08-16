The weather didn’t dampen the smiles of Alan and Leanne Paul, of Maghera, Co Derry, when recieving the supreme All-Ireland dairy trophy from Samantha Hamilton, Queen of the Show, and Fane Valley Feeds sponsor Gary Beacom, at Fermanagh Show. \ Houston Green
Reserve interbreed dairy champion, owned by Conall Daly, of Carrickmore, Co Tyrone, with Shannon Devine, also Carrickmore, Co Tyrone, at the Fermanagh Show. \ Houston Green
A very wet Stephen Crawford, Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, with Limousin judge Ian Green, of Elgin, Scotland, at Fermanagh Show. \ Houston Green
Alan Burleigh, of Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh, with the Simmental bull champion, at Fermanagh Show. \ Houston Green
Percy Lindsay of Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, with son, Josh, and Sammy Irvine, of Fintona, Co Tyrone, at the Fermanagh Show. \ Houston Green
Alisha Alexander, of Randalstown, Co Antrim, with her baby beef champion and Ryan Law, of Anupro Nutrition, sponsor, at Fermanagh Show. \ Houston Green
Alan Paul, of Maghera, Co Derry, who won the All-Ireland dairy cow in milk class, with judge Charles George, of Pembrokeshire, Wales, at the Fermanagh Show. \ Houston Green
Brian McGartland and his daughter, Caitlin, winners of Blonde cow and calf champion at the Fermanagh Show. \ Houston Green
Champion north country Cheviot, owned by George McKenzie and his sister, Rachel, from Ballinamallard, Co Fermanagh, at the Fermanagh Show. \ Houston Green
Oliver Thompson (11), of Kesh, Co Fermanagh, who won both commerical champion and the young handler championship at Fermanagh Show. \ Houston Green
The weather didn’t dampen the smiles of Alan and Leanne Paul, of Maghera, Co Derry, when recieving the supreme All-Ireland dairy trophy from Samantha Hamilton, Queen of the Show, and Fane Valley Feeds sponsor Gary Beacom, at Fermanagh Show. \ Houston Green
Reserve interbreed dairy champion, owned by Conall Daly, of Carrickmore, Co Tyrone, with Shannon Devine, also Carrickmore, Co Tyrone, at the Fermanagh Show. \ Houston Green
A very wet Stephen Crawford, Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, with Limousin judge Ian Green, of Elgin, Scotland, at Fermanagh Show. \ Houston Green
Alan Burleigh, of Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh, with the Simmental bull champion, at Fermanagh Show. \ Houston Green
Percy Lindsay of Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, with son, Josh, and Sammy Irvine, of Fintona, Co Tyrone, at the Fermanagh Show. \ Houston Green
Alisha Alexander, of Randalstown, Co Antrim, with her baby beef champion and Ryan Law, of Anupro Nutrition, sponsor, at Fermanagh Show. \ Houston Green
Alan Paul, of Maghera, Co Derry, who won the All-Ireland dairy cow in milk class, with judge Charles George, of Pembrokeshire, Wales, at the Fermanagh Show. \ Houston Green
Brian McGartland and his daughter, Caitlin, winners of Blonde cow and calf champion at the Fermanagh Show. \ Houston Green
Champion north country Cheviot, owned by George McKenzie and his sister, Rachel, from Ballinamallard, Co Fermanagh, at the Fermanagh Show. \ Houston Green
Oliver Thompson (11), of Kesh, Co Fermanagh, who won both commerical champion and the young handler championship at Fermanagh Show. \ Houston Green
SHARING OPTIONS: