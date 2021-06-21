Gstaad - LM4366: 1st in the top 10 terminal bulls index May 2021.

1. LM4366 – Gstaad

This Limousin bull is sired by USSE/JSS. He has a five-star terminal rating with a €200 index, while also having a five-star replacement value.

Gstaad has a calving figure of 4.4% on beef cows, while being 9.9% on beef heifers, being recommended for use on suckler cows to improve herd grades, with a calf having a low birth weight but high growth rates.

Semen form Gstaad is available through Eurogene/LIC bulls at €18.

2. LM5413 – Claragh Neymar

Claragh Neymar - LM5413: 2nd in the top 10 terminal index bulls May 2021.

This Limousin bull is sired by Ampertaine Jamboree. He has a super pedigree, having Wilodge Vantastic as his MGS.

He has a five-star terminal with a €197 index, while also carrying a five-star replacement rating.

He has a calving figure of 5.1% on beef cows and 12.2% on beef heifers. Neymar is described to suit suckler and dairy cows, producing small calves at birth with muscle development showing early.

Neymar is available through Eurogene/LIC Bulls at €13/straw.

3. LM4407 – Tweeddale Lennox

Tweedale Lennox - LM4407: 3rd in the top 10 terminal index bulls May 2021.

This Limousin bull is sired by Goldies Goldmine. He has a five-star terminal rating with €196 index, while also carrying five stars for replacement.

Having a calving difficulty of 4% on beef heifers and 1.7% on beef cows, he is suitable for breeding on to produce top-quality weanlings with super growth rates.

Lennox is available through NCBC at €18/straw.

4. PT2165 – Gainsbarre

Gainsbarre - PT2165: 4th in the top 10 terminal bulls index May 2021.

This Parthenaise bull is sired by Cyclamen. He has a five-star terminal rating with an index of €188, while also carrying five stars on replacement.

He has a calving difficulty of 2.7% on beef cows and 9.3% on beef heifers and is recommended for breeding on top suckler cows to produce high-end finishing calves.

Gainsbarre is available through Dovea Genetics at €12/straw.

5. RGG - Giga Du Bois Remont

Giga Du Bois Remont - RGG: 5th in the top 10 terminal bulls index May 2021.

This Belgian Blue bull is sired by Dafydd D’Ochain/ YDD. He has a five-star terminal rating with a €186 index, while also carrying four stars for replacement.

He has a calving difficulty of 8.4% on beef cows and 21.7% on beef heifers, being recommended for use on suckler cows for producing finishing calves.

RGG is available through Dovea Genetics at €12/straw.

6. BB5815 – Kilcombe Locky ET

Kilcombe Locky Et - BB5815: 6th in the top 10 terminal bulls index May 2021.

This Belgian Blue bull has a renowned pedigree. He is sired by Dafydd D’Ochain/YDD, with bloodlines going back to Adajio De Bray/AJY and OVO, having a five-star terminal rating with a €185 index, while also carrying five stars for replacement.

He has a calving rate of 8.3% on beef cows and 23.5% on beef heifers. He is recommended for use on suckler cows to produce top-end weanlings.

Locky is available through Dovea Genetics at €10/straw.

7. BB4492 – Kilconnelly Kodaline

Kilconnelly Kodaline - BB4492: 7th in the top 10 terminal bulls index May 2021.

This Belgian Blue bull is sired by Eleveur Et 5264 De La Cleuzeur. He has a five-star terminal rating with a €180 index, while carrying five stars for replacement.

His calving figure is 2.8% on beef cows and 7.6% on beef heifers, being recommended for use on mature cows to produce top-quality beef cattle.

Kodaline was available through NCBC but is unavailable now.

8. LM4330 – Meelickaduff Lamborghini

Meelickaduff Lamborghini - LM4330: 8th in the top 10 terminal bulls index May 2021.

This Limousin bull has an outstanding pedigree, being sired by the renowned Sympa, while his MGS is Wilodge Vantastic, having a five-star terminal having a €180 index.

His calving figures are 6.5% on beef cows and 11.9% on beef heifers, being recommended for use on mature cows to produce top-quality finishing-type calves and super pedigree stock.

Lamborghini is available through Dunmasc Genetics at €10/straw.

9. LM5154 – Ampertaine Majestic

Ampertaine Majestic LM5154: 9th in the top 10 terminal bulls index May 2021.

This Limousin bull is sired by the renowned Plumtree Fantastic. He is five stars for terminal with an index of €175, while also being five stars on replacement.

He has a calving figure of 5.4% on beef cows and 8.7% on beef heifers, being recommended for use on big-framed cows to produce pedigree and commercial calves.

Majestic is available through Worldwide Sires Ireland at €65/straw.

10. BB4329 – Kilmainham Ken

Kilmainham Ken - BB4329: 10th in the top 10 terminal bulls index May 2021.

This Belgian Blue bull is sired by Harrison Et De La Plaitte. He is five-star terminal with a €174 index, while also carrying four stars on replacement.

He has a calving percentage of 8.4% on beef cows and 19.7% on beef heifers and is recommended for use on beef cows to produce export-grade calves.

Ken is available through Dovea Genetics at €10/straw.