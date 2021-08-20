Hugh Maguire, Donaghmoyne, Daniel Leegan, Killanny, Patricia Keenan, Donaghmoyne, Thomas Deery, Donaghmoyne, and Brendan Keenan, Donaghmoyne, taking a food break while baling for contractor Gordon McKenna in Monaghan. Photo: Ramona Farrelly.
Alan Nolan of A&A Contractors doing some maintenance work while cutting grass for farmer Simon Jordan at Kiltealy, Co Wexford. Photo: Ramona Farrelly.
Wednesday 24 August will see the 75th Annual Virginia Agricultural Show take place at the fantastic Virginia Show Ground in Co Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan.
Teagasc national safety officer John McNamara highlights the dangers chainsaws can pose at the launch of the Farm Safety Partnership Action Plan 2016-2018. Also pictured were (from left to right) chair of the Farm Safety Partnership, Jim Phelan; Minister for Employment and Small Business Pat Breen and CEO of the HSA, Martin O’Halloran. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke.
A general view of the attendees at the Goldcrop farmers openday on the farm of John Dunne, Shannagarry, Co. Cork. Photo: Donal O'Leary.
Some of the attendees at the student woodwork awards at the Botanic Gardens. Photo: Rita Slattery.
Saoirse Smith with her grandad Barney Smith and James McDonald from Kells, Co Meath, on a day out at the mart in Ballyjamesduff. Photo: Ramona Farrelly.
Agricultural contractor Patrick McLoughney with his wife Ruth Foley, arriving to their wedding reception in the county Arms on a T7200 New Holland.
Timothy Mc Kinney at Raphoe Mart . Photo: Clive Wasson.
Rosemarie Burke, the Galway Rose, at her graduation in Veterinary Medicine with an honours degree. Rosemarie is pictured with her brother Michael, Mother Claire, Father PJ and sister Blathnaid.
Daniel McGinley and Martin McConigley at the Raphoe Mart Sheep. Photo: Clive Wasson.
Beef farmer Adrian Kelly from Cloone, Co Leitrim. Photo: Joanne Arnold.
Padraig McGivney, Granard, Tyrone Smith, Kilnaleck, Conor McGowan, Mohill, Jim Cobey, Cavan and Austin Heaslip, Kilnaleck at the mart in Ballyjamesduff. Photo: Ramona Farrelly.
