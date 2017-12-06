In pictures: three Westmeath beef farms on sale for â‚¬1 million

Three beef farms in the midlands have come up for sale with a combined guide price of â‚¬972,000, writes Anthony Jordan.

Westmeathâ€™s property market has seen lots of activity in recent months and shows no signs of stopping, with a further three beef farms coming hitting the market.

The three separate holdings around the county are all up for public auction in early and mid-December.

In total, the three holdings are guided at just under â‚¬1m.

More properties near Delvin

The first of the three holdings is located about 4km from Delvin. The Delvin area has seen a number of properties auctioned over the previous two months with good returns.

This particular holding, which is located at Hiskinstown, is being offered in four lots and is said to be good quality grazing ground with the exception of 2 acres of mature woodland.

Lot number one consists of a residence on circa 1.5 acres. The residence is a two bedroom bungalow that has not been lived in for quite some time, but is sealed against the weather. While investment is needed, it could easily be renovated.

The second lot is a circa 25 acre piece of ground. This holding has been rented out for a number of years and is in need of attention.

This parcel is regarded as early land and if TLC is given, it would be good grazing ground. Currently under permanent pasture, it contains extensive road frontage.

The majority of this road frontage may be subject to a future compulsory purchase order (CPO) for the realignment of the N52, for which the owner will be compensated. The third lot is a circa 9 acres and the fourth lot is the remainder.

In total, the guide for the entire is â‚¬300,000, with plenty of interest being shown. The auctioneer handling the sale is Padraic Murtagh of James.L Murtagh. The property is up for public auction at Greville Arms Hotel in Mullingar on 7 December at 3pm.

â‚¬7,000/acre on the Meath border

The second piece of property in the area is a 46 acre non-residential parcel.

Situated on the Meath-Westmeath border at Riverdale near Raharney, this holding is to be sold in the entire. Again, maintenance will be needed to bring out the full potential in the holding but the ground is known to be productive.

Having been leased out for the last number of years, the majority of the land has been ploughed in the last decade.

In total, it is divided into six paddocks but these could be further sub divided depending on the grazing system employed. The farm is well fenced, contains road frontage and has a natural water supply.

This parcel is being guided at â‚¬7,000/acre or â‚¬322,000. The property is up for public auction at Greville Arms Hotel in Mullingar on Friday 8 December.

70 acres in Mullingar

If a farmer in the Mullingar area has â‚¬350,000 to spare, they would have the guide of a 70 acre piece of ground just outside the town. Located in the very nice area of Walshetown, just 6km from Mullingar, local interest has been high for the property.

This land has also been rented out for previous years to a suckler farmer and has been noted to be good grazing with some parts of mixed quality.

Some 11 acres has been under conifer plantation for the previous 25 years.

Outbuildings include an old stone building which offers character and the land is stock fenced.

This parcel is the most substantial of the three beef holdings on offer by James L.Murtagh in Westmeath. Similar to the other two, it will be auctioned at Greville Arms Hotel in Mullingar, on 15 December.

