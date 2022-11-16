This BB4611-sired heifer born 4 March 2021 had a carcase weight of 299kg, a killout of 52.1%, graded R+3- and made €1,515.

Drafting cattle for slaughter has now been finished on the Thrive demo farm with the last 31 cattle slaughtered this week.

The batch of heifers outlined below are from the penultimate draft which were sent to the factory almost two weeks ago.

Now that all the 2021-born stock have been slaughtered, a full analysis of their performance, both physical and financial, can be examined, the results of which will be published in print in next week's Irish Farmers Journal.

All the stock below were born February/March 2021, were AI sired from high beef merit Dairy Beef Index (DBI) bulls.

This BB4611-sired heifer born 4 March 2021 had a carcase weight of 299kg, a killout of 52.1%, graded R+3- and made €1,515.

This AA4638-sired heifer born 15 Feb 2021 had a carcase weight of 290kg, graded O=3= and made €1,443.

This BB4611-sired heifer born 11 March 2021 had a carcase weight of 293kg graded R=3- and made €1,466.

This AA4743-sired heifer born 27 Feb 2021 had a carcase weight of 244kg, graded O+3+ and made €1,220.

This HE5467-sired heifer born 3 March 2021 had a carcase weight of 280kg, grading O+3+ and making €1,339.

This HE4643-sired heifer had a carcase weight of 258kg, graded O=3+ and made €1,218.

This AA4088-sired heifer born 16 Feb 2021 had a carcase weight of 320kg, graded O+3+ and made €1,629.

This SI5292-sired heifer had a carcase weight of 296kg, graded O+3= and made €1,444.

This BB4611-sired heifer born 10 March 2021 had a carcase weight of 306kg graded R-3- and made €1,532.

This Simmental SI5292-sired heifer had a carcase weight of 277kg, graded O+3- and made €1,323.

This Aubrac AU4563-sired heifer had a carcase weight of 273kg, graded R-4- and came into €1,336.

This HE4297-sired heifer born 18 Feb 2021 had a carcase weight of 259kg, graded O-3+ a killout of 50% and came into €1,208.

This SI5292-sired heifer born 5 Feb 2021 had a carcase weight of 282kg, a killout of 51%, graded R-3= and made €1,382.

This HE5452 heifer was born 15 Feb 2022, had a carcase weight of 252kg, a 50.1% killout, graded O+3+ and made €1,223.