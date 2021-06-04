The top 10 list has four Aubracs, two Belgian Blues, two Salers, one Aberdeen Angus and one Limousin.

The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) updates the active bull lists every two months, with the latest evaluation run taking place last week.

In this article, we take a look at what bulls are in the top 10 and also what sort of stock they are being recommended to be used on.

The top 10 list has four Aubracs, two Belgian Blues, two Salers, one Aberdeen Angus and one Limousin.

The list

1. LM2014 – Ewdenvale Ivor

Ewedenvale Ivor - LM2014: 1st in the top 10 Dairy Beef bulls May 2021.

This Limousin bull is sired by Ewdenvale Everest. Ivor has a dairy beef index of €145.

He is available through Dovea Genetics at €10/straw. His calving difficulty is 3.8% on dairy cows and 8.5% on dairy heifers.

He is recommended for use on dairy and suckler cows producing top-end calves while also being easy calving.

2. AU4460 - Dauphin

Dauphin - AU4460: 2nd in the top 10 Dairy Beef bulls May 2021.

This Aubrac bull is sired by Boubal Amiral. Dauphin has a dairy index of €143.

He is available through Dovea Genetics at €20/straw. His calving percentage is 2.6% on dairy cows and 6% on dairy heifers, being recommended for use on dairy cows and suckler heifers.

3. BB4329 – Kilmainham Ken

Kilmainham Ken - BB4329: 3rd in the top 10 terminal bulls index May 2021.

This Belgian Blue bull is sired by Harrison Et De La Platte. Ken has a dairy beef index of €141.

He is available through Dovea Genetics at €10/straw. His calving percentage is 72% on dairy cows and 11.3% on dairy heifers, being recommended for use on dairy cows proving very easy calving.

4. DPZ – Despagnou

Despagnou - DPZ: 4th in the top 10 Dairy Beef Bulls, May 2021.

This Aubrac bull is sired by Andalous. His dairy beef index is €141.

Despagnou is available through Bova AI at €10/straw.

His calving percentage is 3.5% on dairy cows and 9.1% on dairy heifer, being recommended for use on dairy cows to breed quality continental calves for dairy beef.

5. AU4683 Turloughmore Magnificent

Turloughmore Magnificient - AU4683: 5th in the top 10 Dairy Beef bulls May 2021.

This Aubrac bull is sired by Despagnou. His dairy beef index is €140.

Magnificent is available through NCBC at €12/straw.

His calving percentage is 3.7% on dairy cows and 9.1% on dairy heifers, being recommended for use on cows to produce superior carcasses in progeny in the dairy herd.

6. SA2189 – Ulsan

Ulsan - SA2189: 6th in the top 10 Dairy Beef bulls May 2021.

This Salers bull is sired by Igor. Ulsan has a dairy beef index of €138.

He is available through Dovea Genetics at €20/straw.

His calving percentage is 2.4% on dairy cows and 5.6% on dairy heifers, being recommended for use on dairy and suckler proving very easy calved.

7. SA4604 – Knottown Roy

Knottown Roy - SA4604: 7th in the top 10 Dairy Beef bulls May 2021.

This Salers bull is sire by Beguin. He has a dairy beef index of €132.

Roy is available through NCBC at €12/straw.

His calving percentage is 2.8% on dairy cows and 6.4% on dairy heifers being recommended for use on heifers or cows to produce calves with a higher carcase weight than others.

8. AA4743 – Kealkill Prime Lad

Kealkil Prime Lad - AA4743: 8th in the top 10 Dairy Beef bulls May 2021.

This Angus bull is sired by Te Mania Berkely B1. He has a dairy beef index of €128.

Prime Lad is available through Dovea Genetics at €10/straw.

He has a calving percentage of 1.9% on dairy cows and 4.3% dairy heifers, being recommended for use on dairy heifers with an extremely short gestation length.

9. AZL – Ross Alo

Ross Alo - AZL: 9th in the top 10 Dairy Beef bulls May 2021.

This Belgian Blue bull is sired by Blak 5075 Baty Eprave/BYU. He has a dairy beef index of €127.

AZL was available through NCBC. However, he is not available due to limited supply.

His calving difficulty percentage is 7.5% on dairy cows and 12.7% on dairy heifers, being recommended for use on

10. AU4627 – Madison

Maddison - AU4627: 10th in the top 10 Dairy Beef bulls May 2021.

This Aubrac bull is sired by Argent. He has a dairy beef index of €126.

Madison is available through Dovea Genetics at €15/straw.

His calving percentage is 2.9% on dairy cows and 9.7% on dairy heifers. He is recommended for use on dairy cows and suckler heifers and according to Dovea Genetics his calves are proving easy calving.