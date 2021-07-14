Gary O’Hanlon sent us this photo of his father watching his old employers, McCloys, bringing in the first cut of silage in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, reminiscing about the good old days.
Evan O’Connor’s photo shows some evening mowing for Slieverue Agri Services in Dunmore East, Co Waterford.
Kieran Crowley waits to fill his Scania with silage in Co Cork. \ Gearoid Holland
Michael Keohane baling silage, overlooking Broad Strand, Courtmacsherry, Co Cork. \ Gearoid Holland
David O'Connor and Paul Hallisey baling and wrapping silage for Chambers Agri & Plant contractors in Dunmanway, Co Cork. \ David O'Connor
Brían F. O'Byrne sent us a photo of his neighbours' first cut silage in Tubbercurry, Co Sligo.
Aerial view of silage harvesting by Rory Begley and his son David who cut their own silage in Rathcor, on the Cooley Peninsula, Co Louth. \ Kevin McKeown
Ciarán Creane and Rory Lynch from KC Agri Contractors picking up silage for Seán O’Sullivan in Co Wexford as the sun sets. \ Edell Power
This photo of old-school silage at Castlerea, Co Roscommon, was captured by Martin Coleman.
