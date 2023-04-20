This Shorthorn heifer born in April 2022 sold for €1,950.

Last Monday saw over 40 Shorthorn cattle pass through the ring at the Croghan Shorthorn Breeders' Club sale in Elphin Mart.

It was a very brisk sale, as a large crowd gathered around the ring, along with a good share of online buyers, although the majority of sales took place ringside. Farmers from all four corners of the country travelled to the sale.

The sale opened with a selection of cows with calves at foot. A five-star cow with a calf at foot from Albert Oldfield’s herd out of Finiskill Oltani and sired by Creaga Java sold for €1,950.

A Shorthorn stock bull, Aughmagree Samm, born in March 2021 out of Aughmagree Rita and sired by Aughmagree Jake, fetched €2,000.

Heifers

Roan and red heifers were among the top picks from buyers, with the two white heifers that entered the ring proving a harder sell. Aoife Chambers had a 2021-born heifer, Derrybrock Aoife, sired by Creaga Red Rum which sold for €1,900.

Patrick Hehir’s January 2022-born heifer garnered plenty of interest from buyers in attendance. The five-star Ardnaskea Sarah out of Ardnaskea Fawn and sired by Clonina Explorer with an index of €122 secured the top price of €3,000.

There was a show of lighter heifers between 200kg and 300kg that made between €850 and €1,000.

Elphin Mart manager Kevin Caslin told the Irish Farmers Journal: “The sale went very well, with a high clearance rate and all sellers were very happy with the prices they secured for their cattle.

"There was a big crowd in attendance, which proves how popular the breed has become among farmers in the west of the country. It's easy to sell a good-quality Shorthorn heifer as was seen at Monday’s sale, whereas bulls and lighter heifers were a poorer trade."

In pictures

This Shorthorn heifer born in March 2021 sold for €2,650.

This Shorthorn heifer born in June 2021 sold for €1,900.

This Shorthorn cow born in May 2015 with bull calf at foot sold for €1,950.

This five-star Shorthorn heifer born in January 2022 sold for €3,000.