The final Irish Limousin Cattle Society sale of 2022 took place in Roscommon Mart on Saturday 21 May.

It’s been a positive spring for most breeds and the Roscommon sale saw a solid trade for good-quality bulls, with a high clearance rate of 82% and a top price of €5,200 hit on two occasions.

The average price came in at €3,670/head which was up €715/head on the same sale in 2021 and up €997/head on the same sale in 2020.

Senior champion

Crillaune River took home the senior championship for Mayo breeder John Kenny and he also took home the joint top price of €5,200.

The bull came with a five-star replacement index and a five-star terminal index, with five stars for carcase weight and conformation, coupled with a 6.4% calving figure.

The October 2020-born bull is by Amperatine Majestic and out of a Ronick Hawk cow.

Reserve junior champion

The second €5,200 top price came for the reserve junior champion from Leitrim breeder Stanley Richardson.

Newtown Scooby, a March 2021-born son of Norman Inventor and out of a Index Pp-bred cow, has a five-star terminal index of €157 and a five-star replacement index of €122, coupled with a calving figure of just 2%.

He is also a double carrier of the F94L myostatin gene.

Next-top price

Creenagh Rodrigo was exhibited by Patrick Logan, Co Leitrim, and took the next-highest price.

Rodrigo is sired by Ampertaine Gigolo going back to a Creenagh Ian-bred dam.

The November 2020-born bull has a four-star terminal index and a four-star replacement index and went under the hammer for €5,100.

The reserve senior champion was bred by Roscommon breeder Patsy Creighton.

Aloor Ralph, a November 2020-born son of Lodge Hamlet and out of the homebred Haltcliffe Dancer cow, Aloor Kate 2, Ralph has a terminal index value of €147 and is 4.8% calving difficulty on beef cows. He was sold at €3,400.

In pictures

Stanley and Mark Richardson took home €5,200 for their Norman Inventor son, Newtown Scooby.

Glore Randy sired by Ewdenvale Ivor sold for €4,600 for Decaln Waldron.

Junior Champion went to Currane Riggs sired by Mereside Godolphin selling for €4,300.