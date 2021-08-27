These pen of 10 Suffolk-cross ewe lambs weighed 50kg and sold for €172 each.

The Carrick prolific ewe lamb breeders group held its third annual sale at the showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon last Friday night.

This year’s sale saw 1,100 lambs advertised for the sale and an almost doubling of entries on the 2020 sale entry of 600 lambs.

While all lambs entered didn't turn up, it was still a massive show of breeding lambs at the Carrick venue.

@farmersjournal at the Carrick ewe breeders sale. This pen of Texel cross lambs weighed 45kg and sold for €145. @FJSheep pic.twitter.com/nuKf8HDQmE — Adam Woods (@ajwwoods) August 20, 2021

Some good lots of lambs were a very good trade on the night, but the sale failed to hit some breeders' expectations, with a couple of hundred ewe lambs travelling back home after failing to hit their reserve.

Top price on the night went to a pen of nine Sufftex ewe lambs from Cathal McCauley.

@farmersjournal at the Carrick ewe breeders sale. This pen of 8 Texel x ewe lambs weighed 44kg and sold for €145. @FJSheep pic.twitter.com/uJhNtGgqtK — Adam Woods (@ajwwoods) August 20, 2021

Auctioneer Francis McGowan dropped the hammer at €195/head after a flurry of internet and ringside bids.

The highest number of lambs shown on the night was from the Suffolk-cross group, while the highest average went to the Sufftex group with 97 lambs averaging €150/head.

Averages for breed types are outlined in Table 1.

In pictures

These pen of eight Texel-cross ewe lambs weighed 48kg and sold for €162 each.

This pen of seven Cheviot-cross ewe lambs weighed 45kg and sold for €160 each.

This pen of eight Cheviot-cross ewe lambs weighed 43kg and sold for €141 each.

This pen of six Sufftex ewe lambs weighed 46kg and sold for €139 each.

This pen of seven Mule ewe lambs weighed 38kg and sold for €120 each.

This pen of nine Mule ewe lambs weighed 41kg and sold for €135 each.