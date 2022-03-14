Just over five weeks of age, this group of Friesian-cross calves had an average weight of 65kg and sold for €85.

Settled weather and calm seas for now settled the trade for export-type Friesians in Bandon Mart this week.

There was plenty of action in the calf ring, with around 1,625 on offer.

Prices from €25 up to €70 were available and there was good demand from shippers. This is pretty much the same price as they were making this time last year.

There was good farmer appetite for the heavier Friesian bull calf and most of these made from €90 to €140.

There was an odd few made over this range, but they were the exception and, in most cases, older than six weeks.

A selection of heavier bull calves from Friesian-crosses made it into this price bracket also. The majority of lighter Friesians and Jersey-crosses sold for under the export calf price.

Beef calves

Traditional beef breed calves have appeared in good numbers at all sales this year.

Perhaps sexed semen has been used to get replacements and more beef bulls have been used. Whatever it is, there has been a higher proportion out earlier than usual.

When it comes to price for these, across bulls and heifers, €125 to €240 would have purchased most of the Angus and Hereford calves in the 50kg to 65kg bracket.

Heavier calves doing well

With stronger calves, 70kg seems to be the magic figure for Angus and Hereford calves, most calves over that weight are making from €270 to €350, with a shake more available on occasion.

Prices for lighter calves of these crosses under 50kg vary widely, an odd few will break €100, if there is a bit of bidding competition for them, while some could be got for closer to €50.

Continentals were scarce and made anywhere from €180 to €430, with dam type and weight all feeding into the final price.

Mart board

Cork Marts' decision to include the dam breed and calf weight on the mart board has been a help to calf buyers this spring.

Speaking after the sale, mart manager Sean Dennehy said: "Since that extra information was introduced on the boards, we're seeing that the minimum weight spec that calf exporters use is 48kg.

"Calves under that weight, irrespective of whether they are from a Friesian or crossbred cow, just aren't selling as well as calves over that weight. Buyers are more confident of purchasing a heavier calf, with less risk involved."

In pictures

Just over five weeks of age, this group of Friesian-cross calves had an average weight of 65kg and sold for €85.

This group of one-month-old bull calves had an average weight of 85kg and sold for €270.

These three-week-old bull calves had an average weight of 67kg each and made €270 apiece.

Just over one month old, this group of bull calves had an average weight of 59kg and sold for €45 each.

This 25 day-old Friesian-cross bull calf from a Friesian-cross cow weighed 89kg and sold for €140.

This pair of seven-week-old continental heifer calves weighed 83kg and sold for €350.

This group of one-month-old bull calves had an average weight of 51kg and sold for €30.

This trio of one-month-old bull calves had an average weight of 56kg and sold for €215.

This one-month-old bull calf weighed 81kg and sold for €300.

These one-month-old heifer calves had an average weight of 44kg and made €60 each.

These three-week-old bull calves had an average weight of 63kg and made €180 apiece.

This one-month-old bull calf weighed 78kg and sold for €120.

Almost three weeks of age, this bull calf weighed 59kg and made €200.

These one-month-old bull calves weighed 72kg and sold for €115.

These one-month-old bull calves had an average weight of 82kg and made €140 each.

Just over five weeks of age, these bull calves had an average weight of 58kg and made €50 each.

These one-month-old heifer calves weighed 42kg and sold for €125.

These three-week-old bull calves had an average weight of 65kg and made €280 apiece.

Just under three weeks of age, this bull calf weighed 71kg and sold for €325.

These three-week-old heifer calves had an average weight of 52kg and made €140 apiece.