This group of three Limousin-cross bullocks born in April and May 2020 and weighing 543kg sold for €1,320 (€2.43/kg).

Kilkenny Mart held its weekly cattle sale on Thursday 3 August.

There was a reasonably big entry of stock for the time of year, which was met with a solid trade considering the recent price cuts on the factory floor.

Cull cows consisted of predominantly dairy-type cows, with a good mixture of traditional and continental suckler types through them.

Well-fleshed and heavy cows sold well, with a Charolais-cross cow weighing 670kg topping the section at €1,710 (€2.55/kg).

Continental cows

The majority of the continental cows ranged from €1.80/kg up to €2.61/kg, which was paid for an exceptional young Belgian Blue-cross weighing 590kg that sold for €1,540.

The lighter store-type cows were a harder sell, with the looming uncertainty of the falling beef price to the forefront of buyers' minds, with Friesian cows in the 500kg to 600kg bracket ranging from €1.30/kg up to €1.93/kg for the more forward and fleshier types.

Lighter store bullocks

Lighter store bullocks were met with a steady trade, considering the recent weather.

Traditional dairy beef-bred bullocks in the 350kg to 450kg range made from €700 to a high of €1,100 for three Hereford-cross bullocks weighing 432kg (€2.55/kg), with the majority selling upwards of €2.20/kg.

The female counterparts in a similar weight bracket were a slightly tougher sell, selling from €700 to €1,000, which was paid for three Hereford-cross heifers weighing 422kg (€2.37/kg).

The top price per kilo was €2.43/kg for three Hereford-cross heifers weighing 387kg that sold for €940.

Continental bullocks and heifers

Continental bullocks weighing 350kg to 450kg were met with a firmer trade, selling from €740 to a high of €1,300 for four super Charolais bullocks weighing 421kg (€3.09/kg).

Another notable price was achieved for four Limousin-cross bullocks weighing 405kg selling for €1,240 (€3.06/kg).

Continental heifers were more plentiful and the store types commanded prices from €800 to €1,310, which was met by a Charolais-cross heifer weighing 450kg (€2.91/kg), with other top-quality lots still coming in and around the €3/kg mark.

Fit-for-slaughter bullocks

Prime bullocks fit for slaughter and meeting the right criteria were met with a brisk trade. Three Limousin-cross bullocks weighing 700kg made a very strong price of €2,120 (€3.03/kg).

Farmers with quality forward stock were well rewarded, with over €1,200 with the weight frequently paid for U grade type stock - a prime example being two Limousin-cross bullocks that weighed 623kg selling for €1,940 (€3.11/kg).

Forward and slaughter-fit heifers were not as plentiful, but still sold freely to a high of €1,660 for a Limousin heifer weighing 635kg (€2.61/kg).

The majority of these prime lots fetched in the region of €900 to €1,100 with the weight.

In pictures

This Limousin-cross heifer born in April 2022 and weighing 474kg sold for €1,260 (€2.66/kg).

This group of three Charolais-cross and Limousin-cross heifers born in March and April 2022 and weighing 392kg sold for €1,090 (€2.78/kg).

This group of three Charolais-cross heifers born in February and May 2022 and weighing 397kg sold for €1,060 (€2.67/kg).

This pair of Limousin-cross heifers born in March and April 2021 and weighing 478kg sold for €1,160 (€2.43/kg).

This pair of Aberdeen Angus-cross heifers born in April 2022 and weighing 355kg sold for €720 (€2.03/kg).

This pair of Aberdeen Angus-cross bullocks born in April 2021 and weighing 600kg sold for €1,440 (€2.40/kg).

This pair of Belted Galloway-cross bullocks born in March 2022 and weighing 395kg sold for €840 (€2.13/kg).

This Hereford bull born in July 2017 and weighing 1,050kg sold for €1,820 (€1.73/kg).