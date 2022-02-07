This Belgian Blue heifer calf born in January sold for €370.

As calving season gets under way, many marts around the country have seen a big surge in supply of suck calves.

Last Saturday, Carrigallen Mart attracted an entry of over 150 calves, with both farmers and exporters seen around the ring, contributing to an overall clearance rate of 90%.

Trade remains strong, with a good appetite for continental calves and a top price at €460 for a Belgian Blue calf.

At the other end of the scale, there was a slightly easier trade seen for weaker Friesian bull calves, with some coming in as low as €15/head.

Other breeds

Hereford calves averaged around €260/head, with Aberdeen Angus bulls and heifer ranging from €95 to €280/head.

Belgian Blues remained a strong trade coming in around €330/head for a few choice calves.

Stronger Friesian bull calves were similar to last week’s prices, going under the hammer at around €140/head, with weaker Friesian bull calf prices ranging between €25 and €75.

There was a small selection of Shorthorn bull calves selling at an average price of €134.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Helen Kells said: "I’m happy with the sale, but can see the high supply of calves in the next few weeks having an impact on the Friesian bull calf trade."

In pictures

These two Norwegian Red bull calves born in January sold for €120.

This Shorthorn bull born in January sold for €150.

This Friesian bull calf born December sold for €45.

This Hereford heifer calf born in January sold for €290.

This Aberdeen Angus bull calf born in January sold for €270.

This Belgian Blue bull calf born in January sold for €460.

This January-born Hereford heifer sold for €220.