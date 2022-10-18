This batch of 22 Suffolk lambs (all clean) weighing 29kg sold for €80 (€2.76/kg).

The trade in Mountbellew Mart for its weekly sheep sale on Saturday last was steady, with firm demand for well-presented store lambs.

Good-quality wether and ewe lambs weighing 36kg to 42kg sold in the main from €2.60/kg to €2.80/kg, with ewe lambs with breeding potential selling to €3/kg.

Ram lambs and lambs with a poor cover of flesh sold back to €2.45/kg.

The trade for lighter store lambs was strongly influenced by quality. Good-quality lowland lambs weighing 28kg to 34kg sold from €2.55/kg to €2.80/kg.

Ewe lambs

There was a similar premium for ewe lambs, with some exceeding the €3/kg mark and selling to as high as €3.50/kg. In contrast, small numbers of lambs lacking significant flesh and possibly stunted sold back to €2/kg to €2.30/kg.

The trade for slaughter-fit lambs was unchanged, with flesh cover dictating prices.

Lambs weighing 50kg to 52kg sold from €127 to €136 depending on quality, with a selection of ewe lambs attracting farmer-buyer attention and selling to €145 to €150/head.

Cull ewe entry up

The entry of cull ewes was up on the previous week.

Large-framed fleshed ewes weighing 90kg to 97kg sold from €135 to €140, with fleshed ewes weighing around the 80kg mark averaging around €125 and back to €110 to €115 for ewes with an average cover of flesh.

Ewes weighing 75kg sold from €90 to €100, with poor-quality light ewes from €1/kg to €10 over the weight.

Hoggets sold mainly from €140 to €185, depending on quality.

In pictures

The eight 36.6kg Suffolk-cross ewe lambs on left sold for €128 (€3.50/kg). The 14 Suffolk ewe lambs on right weighing 30.1kg sold for €105 (€3.49/kg).

This batch of 21 Suffolk lambs (all clean) weighing 34.2kg sold for €95 (€2.78/kg).

These 16 Suffolk-cross ram lambs weighing 41kg sold for €100 (€2.44/kg).

This batch of 12 Texel-cross and Charollais-cross ewes lambs weighing 46kg sold for €134 (€2.91/kg).

The batch of 11 Texel-cross ewe lambs on left weighing 42.2kg sold for €119 (€2.82/kg). On right, the four speckle-faced ewe lambs weighing 43kg sold for €127 (€2.95/kg).

This batch of 14 mainly Suffolk-bred lambs, all clean (wethers or ewes) and weighing 43kg sold for €115 (€2.67/kg).

This batch of six well-fleshed Texel-cross ewe lambs weighing 50.3kg sold for €146 (€2.90/kg).

12 nice-quality Texel-cross ewe lambs on left weighing 46.1kg sold for €134 (€2.85/kg). The three Texel-cross ewe lambs on right weighing 41.3kg sold for €101 (€2.45/kg).

These 21 Charollais-cross lambs (all clean) weighing 34kg sold for €97 (€2.85/kg).

The nine Suffolk-cross ewe lambs on left weighing 34.3kg sold for €105 (€3.06/kg). The 11 Suffolk crossbred ewe lambs on right weighing 26.5kg sold for €96 (€3.62/kg).

The two Suffolk wether lambs on left weighing 47.5kg sold for €125 (€2.63/kg). The 51.5kg ram lamb on right sold for €126 (€2.45/kg).

The 12 Charollais-cross lambs on left weighing 34.5kg sold for €95 (€2.75/kg). The eight Charollais-cross lambs (all clean) weighing 50.6kg on right were bid to €135 but not sold.

The three 44.8kg Charollais-cross ewe lambs on left were bid to €125 but not sold. Two Texel-cross lambs weighing 64.3kg on right sold for €143 (€2.22/kg) and the Blue de Maine on right sold for breeding at €176 (€2.74/kg).

The 10 Charollais-cross lambs (all clean) weighing 39kg sold for €111 (€2.85/kg) while the seven light lambs weighing 25kg sold for €50 (€2/kg).

These 14 Texel-cross wethers weighing 46.1kg with a nice cover of flesh sold for €122 (€2.65/kg).