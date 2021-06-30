This November 2020-born Blue heifer weighed 300kg and sold for €1,120 (€3.73/kg).

Mart numbers continue to reduce as the weeks progress, with finished cattle now in very short supply.

This was the case in Skibbereen mart last Friday for the Cork Marts general cattle sale, which was met with strong trade throughout.

These five October-born Charolais bulls weighed 340kg and sold for €2.65/kg).

Prices continue to increase at the factory and agents were very active ringside to secure fit cattle and short-keep lots.

Skibbereen’s new mart manger Denis O’Donoghue said: “Trade continues to be through the roof. The fat animal or forward store is really driving it with strong demand for all types of Angus stock.”

This January 2020-born Angus heifer weighed 525kg and sold for €1,260 (€2.40/kg).

Bullocks in excess of 600kg were some of the most in demand, with a minimum of €700 plus the weight paid in most instances.

Better-quality lots sold up to €2.40/kg but generally around €2.30/kg was the go-to for good-quality lots.

Securing the top bullock price was a 753kg Limousin which sold for €1,810 (€2.40/kg).

This May 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 360g and sold for €1,010 (€2.80/kg).

Heifers of the same weight were in very short supply but the same price guide of €2.30/kg was the general go.

Short-keep heifer lots over 500kg were led with a call of €2.40/kg paid for an Angus that weighed 525kg.

Short-keep bullocks were again more plentiful, with prices rising as high as €2.56/kg for a 545kg Limousin steer.

This March 2020-born Angus heifer weighed 400kg and sold for €920 (€2.30/kg)

Store lots were led by lighter continental types, which easily surpassed the €2.50/kg mark. Store bullock prices rose to €2.84/kg, with prices starting at €2.30 and only very few lots below this. Heifers suitable for grass performed a bit better for the top end of stock, with well-made muscular-type stock selling as high as €2.90/kg. This was paid for a 355kg yearling Limousin heifer.

This August 2019-born Limousin heifer weighed 440kg and sold for €1,050 (€2.38/kg).

Topping trade was a 300kg Belgian Blue heifer that sold for €1,120 or €3.73/kg.

The Cull cow trade across the country continues to be on fire and this was certainly the case in west Cork too. Topping cow trade was a young cow that weighed 885kg and sold for €1,920 (€2.17/kg).

All but three of the 200 lots on offer met trade on the day.

Other lots

This pair of Simmental heifers born spring 2020 weighed 377kg and sold for €890 (€2.36/kg).

This pair of Charolais bulls born November 2020 weighed 392kg and sold for €970 (€2.47/kg).

This 430kg Charolais bull born September 2020 sold for €1,000 (€2.33/kg).

These three Hereford bullocks born early 2020 weighed 513kg and sold for €1,180 (€2.30/kg).

This pair of yearling Limousin bullocks weighed 427kg and sold for €1,000 (€2.34/kg).

This pair of Simmental heifers were born February 2019, weighed 487kg and sold for €995 (€2.04/kg).