Bandon Mart saw just over 1,400 calves go through the ring at this week’s calf sale on Monday.

This number was back 500 on last week, but the same as the last sale in March 2022.

Despite pre-sale nerves, trade for Friesian bulls appeared to be better than it was two weeks ago. At that sale, a good share of shipping calves were selling for €5 to €10, but there was a bit less of that happening this week.

With exports to the continent on hold for the moment, there was a small bit of trepidation ahead of this week’s calf sales.

Larger turnout

The number of Friesian bulls appeared to be back a touch and the news surrounding exports could have had a role in this, but a larger turnout of Angus and Hereford-cross calves has been a noticeable feature at the west Cork venue this spring.

Bear in mind that some farmers may have held back their Friesian bull calves too, but trade tipped along regardless, with €5 to €50 available for Friesian bulls under 60kg and anything from €60 to €200 paid for heavier Friesian bulls over six weeks old.

That home market demand for heavier Friesian bulls appears to be very solid this spring.

Traditional beef breeds

Within the calf trade, traditional beef breed-crosses continue to have the widest price range.

Anything from €5 to €435 was paid out on Angus- and Hereford-cross calves under six weeks of age at this week’s sale.

Weight and breed of dam were the main influencers and demand remains strongest for the calves over 70kg.

The sale toppers were a pair six-week-old Hereford-cross bulls that weighed 93kg.

While it's unusual for continental calves to be beaten in terms of price, it probably reflects the demand that is out there for traditional breeds in the current market place.

Prices for these ranged from €280 to €435, with a good proportion of both bulls and heifers making over €300, as buyers’ preference for the stronger calf continues.

From €100 to €220 would have purchased most of the calves in the 55kg to 70kg range, while anything lighter was rarely making over €100 and calves closer to 40kg were doing well to make over €50.

Continental calves

Continental calves were very scarce this week, but they met solid demand.

Heavier calves from Friesian cows were making up to €430, while lighter calves under 55kg or those from herds with crossbred genetics were making anything from €180 back to lower double-digit figures.

In pictures

These one-month-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 72kg and sold for €330.

These six-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 80kg and sold for €165.

This six-week-old Friesian bull weighed 85kg and sold for €200.

This five-week-old Hereford-cross heifer weighed 58kg and sold for €90.

This five-week-old Angus-cross bull weighed 58kg and sold for €95.

These five-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 59kg and sold for €15.

These three-week-old Hereford-cross heifers weighed 65kg and sold for €175.

These one-month-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 64kg and sold for €180.

These six-week-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 93kg and sold for €435.

This six-week-old Angus-cross heifer weighed 73kg and sold for €225.

This five-week-old Hereford-cross heifer weighed 86kg and sold for €255.

This five-week-old Angus-cross bull weighed 83kg and sold for €360.

These six-week-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 61kg and sold for €230.

These five-week-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 52kg and sold for €30.

This five-week-old Angus-cross heifer weighed 63kg and sold for €90.

This one-month-old Angus-cross bull weighed 85kg and sold for €365.

This one-month-old Charolais-cross heifer weighed 80kg and sold for €345.

These one-month-old Friesian bulls weighed 66kg and sold for €70.

This five-week-old Hereford-cross bull weighed 51kg and sold for €80.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 74kg and sold for €80.

This five-week-old Angus-cross bull weighed 68kg and sold for €335.

This two-week-old Hereford-cross bull weighed 76kg and sold for €250.

This two-week-old Hereford-cross bull weighed 78kg and sold for €355.