These seven-week-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 74kg and sold for €260.

You would have been forgiven for thinking there was an Angus and Hereford calf promotion on at Bandon Mart's sale this week, given the proportion of those breeds visible in the calf pens.

Yet again, they dominated the trade at a sale which saw 1,550 calves go through the ring. This represents an increase of 120 compared with the same week in 2022.

Prices were solid if not spectacular and most beef-cross calves over 60kg sold for between €100 and €250.

The number selling for over €300 was much lower this week compared with the rest of the 2023 calf trade.

Both bull and heifer calves over 75kg had the best chance of breaking the €200 barrier and bidding was very competitive for these.

For the calves in the 55kg to 70kg bracket, €90 to €170 was the going rate, while calves under 55kg rarely made over €100. Lighter calves were selling from €70 back to €20.

Other breeds

Continental calves were scarce this week, but they topped the sale with a price of €480.

Trade for Friesian bull calves has remained steady over recent weeks and €30 to €120 would have purchased most of those that were on offer, with shippers remaining active for those and also lighter Angus bulls and heifers.

Friesian heifer calves suitable for breeding generally sold from €100 to a top price of €350.

In pictures

These one-month-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 73kg and sold for €265.

These two-month-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 84kg and sold for €280.

This two-month-old Limousin-cross bull weighed 101kg and sold for €310.

These three-week-old Charolais-cross heifers weighed 68kg and sold for €280.

This three-week-old Angus-cross heifer weighed 60kg and sold for €150.

These five-week-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 66kg and sold for €230.

These six-week-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 74kg and sold for €170.

These five-week-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 65kg and sold for €160.

This six-week-old Angus-cross bull weighed 82kg and sold for €290.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross bull weighed 76kg and sold for €225.

This six-week-old Angus-cross heifer weighed 61kg and sold for €120.