Overall champion pictured with judge Bertie Heuston; owners Lindsay and Garrett Behan; president, Irish Simmental Cattle Society Emanuel O'Dea; and Kathleen Leonard of FBD.

The FBD National Livestock Show returned to the Butterfield Estate on Sunday 14 August after a two-year absence and once again the Irish Simmental Cattle Society (ISCS) held its national show in conjunction with this event.

Judging the big lineup of Simmental cattle in Tullamore was Bertie Houston from the Monfad pedigree herd in Co Donegal.

After 15 show classes and championships, Clonagh Majestic Trixie was tapped forward as the supreme Simmental champion for 2022. She was exhibited by Garrett Behan, Ballyfin, Co Laois.

The January 2020-born Manor Park Hansome-sired first-calved heifer is out of a Clonagh Direct Debit dam, Clonagh Gold Card.

Majestic Trixie was exhibited with her one-week-old heifer calf at foot sired by Auroch Magnifico P.

Having earlier in the day taken the senior heifer/first-calved heifer class, Majestic Trixie then went on to take the senior female championship and overall female championship, before finishing the day as supreme champion.

Reserve supreme

Garrett also exhibited the reserve supreme, with the junior cow/in-calf heifer champion Clonagh La Bella Glam Posh tapped forward after earlier receiving the reserve senior female and reserve overall female championships.

This September 2019-born in-calf heifer is also sired by Manor Park Handsome.

Taking the overall male championship was Kieran and Paul Mullarkey, Co Sligo, when their yearling bull champion and junior male champion Lissadell Nailer ET was selected by Bertie Houston.

At just short of 12 months, this Kilbride Farm Delboy-sired bull is out of a Monafuff Snorter-sired dam, Tawley Gretta.

Overall reserve male champion

Rathnashan Newton ET, exhibited by Nigel Hogan, Co Carlow, was placed as reserve overall male champion, having been placed reserve to the overall champion in the yearling class earlier in the day and following through as reserve junior male champion.

This September-born bull is sired by Mullyknock Gallant and out of a Sterling Viking dam, Curaheen Dancer.

Junior female

In the junior Female section, taking champion was Clonagh Nymphette Post ET, again for Garrett Behan.

This Curaheen Tyson-sired December 2021-born heifer is out of Cloneygowan Temptress Posh.

Standing at reserve junior was the yearling heifer champion Jennalyn Nora Jean, exhibited by Lyndsey Behan, Ballyfin, Co Laois.

This September 2021-born heifer is sired by Manor Park Handsome and out of Jennalyn Flora Nora.

The senior male champion went to the senior bull champion Dellfield Juipter, exhibited by William Cotter, Co Cork.

The Kilbride Farm Gold Star-sired four-year-old bull is out of Dellfield Dione.

Reserve senior male champion went to the junior bull champion Coose Nijinsky P ET, exhibited by John Tuohy, Co Galway. Born in July 2021 and sired by Snaebum Campari P, this bull is out of Knockane Betty.

In pictures

Overall reserve champion and junior cow champion Clonagh La Bella Glam Posh with Garrett Behan.

Yearling bull, junior male and overall male champion Lissadell Nailer ET with Paul Mullarkey.

Senior bull champion and senior male champion Dellfield Jupiter.

Reserve yearling bull champion and reserve junior and reserve overall male.

Junior bull champion and reserve senior male champion Coose Nijinsky.

Yearling heifer champion and reserve junior female Jennalyn Nora Jean.