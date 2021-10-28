Tullamore Farm held its annual draft heifer sale on Wednesday 27 October in Central Auctions, Roscrea, Co Tipperary.

Lot 815: By Cloodroon Calling. Time up to EBY on 17 January 2022. She sold for €2,600.

Lot 800: By Ulsan. Time up on 20 March 2022 to a Salers stock bull. She sold for €1,450.

Lot 801: By Curaheen Earp. Time up to LM2014 on 17 January 2022. She sold for €1,950.

Lot 802: By Curaheen Earp. Time up on 17 January to LM2014. She sold for €1,750.

Lot 803: By Tomschoice Ironstone and in calf to SA2189. Time up 19 January 2022. She sold for €1,900.

Lot 804: By Ewdenvale Ivor. Time up to Salers stock bull on 16 February 2022. She sold for €1,750.

Lot 805, by Fiston and in calf to SA2189. Time up 23 January 2022. She sold for €2,000.

Lot 806:By Cloondroon Calling. Time up on 21 January 2022 to EBY. She sold for €2,250.

Lot 807: By Tomschoice Ironstone and in calf to Salers stock bull. Time up 8 February 2022. She sold for €2,050.

Lot 808: By Tomschoice Ironstone. Time up on 20 February to Salers stock bull. She sold for €1,700.

The sale included 20 in-calf heifers and four maiden heifers. The average sale price of the in-calf heifers was €2,070/head, up €500 on last year's average.

The top price achieved was €2,600. It was achieved twice for Lot 815 and Lot 819.

The average price of the four maiden heifers was €1,177/head.

Most heifers were genotyped four- or five-star on the replacement index and are eligible for the BDGP scheme.

Lot 809: By EBY and in calf to Salers stock bull. Time up 20 March 2022. She sold for €2,000.

Lot 810: By Fiston, in calf to Salers stock bull. Time up 6 March 2022. She sold for €1,960.

Lot 811: By Dereen Declan. Time up on 1 February 2022 to Salers stock bull. She sold for €2,350.

Lot 812: By Cloodroon calling out of a Sunville Tritan cow. Time up on 5 February 2022 to EBY. She sold for €2,540.

All heifers were spring 2020-born, with most sired by AI sires such as Tomschoice Ironstone, FSZ, ZAG, QCD, Ewdenvale Ivor, Ulsan and Curaheen Earp.

Heifers have been bred to calve at two years of age in January, February and March 2022 and were in-calf to LM2014, EBY, Ulsan and a Salers stock bull.

All heifers were scanned in-calf, with dates for AI and natural service.

Breeding programme

The average replacement index of the group was €154, which was €20 ahead of last year’s batch of sale heifers.

Lot 813: By Ulsan and in calf to LM2014: Time up 27 January 2022. She sold for €1,750.

Lot 814: By Cloodroon Calling out of a big Sunville Tritan cow. Time up on 25 January to EBY. She sold for €2,090.

Lot 816: By ZAG. Time up on 20 March to Salers stock bull. She sold for €2,050.

Lot 817: By Lisbawn Paul and out of a great Sunville Tritan cow. Time up 25 January to LM2014. She sold for €2,100.

The breeding programme on Tullamore Farm is centred on having a good, functional R grade cow capable of breeding R/U grade progeny.

Lot 818: By Derreen Declan. Time up to SA2189 on 18 January 2022. She sold for €2,560.

Lot 819: By Cloodroon Calling and time up to Salers stock bull on 15 February 2022. She sold for €2,600.

Lot 820: Maiden heifer sold for €1,170.

Lot 821: Maiden heifer sold for €1,080.

Lot 822: Maiden heifer sold for €1,060.

Lot 823: Maiden heifer sold for €1,400.

When selecting AI bulls for use on the farm, the replacement index is number one, with focus on breeding good functional cows capable of making future replacements for the suckler herd.

Very good figures

All heifers have very good milk and fertility figures and nearly all heifers have high carcase weight and carcase conformation figures.

The average carcase weight figure for the group is +18.3kg, which is 2kg ahead of last year’s batch of heifers, while the average milk figure is 7kg, which is the same as last year’s heifer value.

Heifers were selected for the sale based on a combination of genetics and visual appearance, keeping docility to the forefront

Heifers were managed on a grass-based diet for the duration of their lifetime.

Their lifetime consumption of concentrates stands at 255kg of meal fed at weaning time as calves and during their first winter. No concentrates have been fed to the group since turnout in 2021.

The farm operates on a high herd health policy and all heifers have been vaccinated against BVD and leptospirosis prior to breeding on a two-shot programme.

Commenting on the sale, Tullamore Farm manager Shaun Diver said: "We were delighted with the trade on the night and also the number of repeat customers that have come back to purchase heifers."