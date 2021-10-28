Tullamore Farm held its annual draft heifer sale on Wednesday 27 October in Central Auctions, Roscrea, Co Tipperary.
The sale included 20 in-calf heifers and four maiden heifers. The average sale price of the in-calf heifers was €2,070/head, up €500 on last year's average.
The top price achieved was €2,600. It was achieved twice for Lot 815 and Lot 819.
The average price of the four maiden heifers was €1,177/head.
Most heifers were genotyped four- or five-star on the replacement index and are eligible for the BDGP scheme.
All heifers were spring 2020-born, with most sired by AI sires such as Tomschoice Ironstone, FSZ, ZAG, QCD, Ewdenvale Ivor, Ulsan and Curaheen Earp.
Heifers have been bred to calve at two years of age in January, February and March 2022 and were in-calf to LM2014, EBY, Ulsan and a Salers stock bull.
All heifers were scanned in-calf, with dates for AI and natural service.
Breeding programme
The average replacement index of the group was €154, which was €20 ahead of last year’s batch of sale heifers.
The breeding programme on Tullamore Farm is centred on having a good, functional R grade cow capable of breeding R/U grade progeny.
When selecting AI bulls for use on the farm, the replacement index is number one, with focus on breeding good functional cows capable of making future replacements for the suckler herd.
Very good figures
All heifers have very good milk and fertility figures and nearly all heifers have high carcase weight and carcase conformation figures.
The average carcase weight figure for the group is +18.3kg, which is 2kg ahead of last year’s batch of heifers, while the average milk figure is 7kg, which is the same as last year’s heifer value.
Heifers were selected for the sale based on a combination of genetics and visual appearance, keeping docility to the forefront
Heifers were managed on a grass-based diet for the duration of their lifetime.
Their lifetime consumption of concentrates stands at 255kg of meal fed at weaning time as calves and during their first winter. No concentrates have been fed to the group since turnout in 2021.
The farm operates on a high herd health policy and all heifers have been vaccinated against BVD and leptospirosis prior to breeding on a two-shot programme.
Commenting on the sale, Tullamore Farm manager Shaun Diver said: "We were delighted with the trade on the night and also the number of repeat customers that have come back to purchase heifers."
