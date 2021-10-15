On Tullamore Farm as Shaun Diver preps this year's heifers for the sale booklet. \ Philip Doyle

Tullamore Farm will hold its annual draft heifer sale on Wednesday 27 October in Central Auctions, Roscrea, Co Tipperary, at 8pm.

The sale will include 20 in-calf heifers and four maiden heifers.

Most heifers are genotyped four- or five-star on the replacement index and are eligible for the BDGP scheme.

All heifers are spring 2020-born, with most sired by AI sires such as Tomschoice Ironstone, FSZ, ZAG, QCD, Ewdenvale Ivor, Ulsan and Curaheen Earp.

Heifers have been bred to calve at two years old in January, February and March 2022 and are in-calf to LM2014, EBY, Ulsan and a Salers stock bull.

All heifers have been scanned in-calf, with dates for AI and natural service.

Breeding programme

The average replacement index of the group is €154, which is €20 ahead of last year’s batch of sale heifers.

The breeding programme on Tullamore Farm is centred on having a good functional R grade cow capable of breeding R/U grade progeny.

There are two heifers in the batch with a replacement index of €188, the highest we have in this group.

This year’s batch of 44 young bulls from the herd weighed in at 384kg carcase weigh, grading a U=3- at just under 16 months.

When selecting AI bulls for use on the farm, the replacement index is number one, with focus on breeding good functional cows capable of making future replacements for the suckler herd.

Very good figures

All heifers have very good milk and fertility figures and nearly all heifers have high carcase weight and carcase conformation figures.

The average carcase weight figure for the group is +18.3kg, which is 2kg ahead of last year’s batch of heifers, while the average milk figure is 7kg, which is the same as last year’s heifer value.

Heifers have been selected for the sale based on a combination of genetics and visual appearance, keeping docility to the forefront of our minds. The average weight of the group was 542kg on 28 September 2021.

Heifers have been managed on a grass-based diet for the duration of their lifetime.

Their lifetime consumption of concentrates stands at 255kg of meal fed at weaning time as calves and during their first winter. No concentrates have been fed to the group since turnout in 2021.

The farm operates on a high herd health policy and all heifers have been vaccinated against BVD and leptospirosis prior to breeding on a two-shot programme.

Super heifers

Tullamore Farm manager Shaun Diver said: “We have some super heifers included in the sale this year.

"Cloondroon Calling (QCD) and Tomschoice Ironstone (LM2116) are two bulls that have bred really well for us here on the farm and we have a few great heifers by these AI bulls included in this year’s sale.

"We aren’t into breeding monsters on Tullamore Farm that calve at three to four years of age. We are looking to produce a medium-sized cow that will calve successfully at two years of age and go on and hopefully be profitable for the rest of her lifetime.

"Previous customers have kept in touch with us and they are really happy with the way stock are performing. That’s important for us.

"We have selected easy calving bulls so that heifers will hopefully calve down for the first time without assistance.”

Online bidding

The sale will start at 8pm, with both ringside and online bidding available on the night. Online bidding is via the Irish Farmers Journal MartBids platform.

Prospective purchasers are advised to register on www.martbids.ie and apply for permission from Roscrea Mart to bid.

The mart has asked that all bidding registrations be complete by Monday 25 October to make sure that permissions are granted in time before the sale.

For bidding enquiries, contact Roscrea Mart on 0505-21687.

For people who wish to view the heifers before the sale and bid online without attending the mart, heifers can be viewed on farm before the sale between now and the sale date. Contact Shaun Diver on 087-217 5486 to arrange a viewing.

Transport can be arranged with the mart.

The sale will be streamed live on www.martbids.ie and people who just want to view the sale can register and view without gaining permission to bid.

Lot 800 Tag 322

Lot 800: By Ulsan. Time up on 20th March 2022 to Salers stock bull

Sired by Ewdenvale Ivor (LM2014).

Five-star at €155 replacement index.

+23kg on carcase weight.

Time up 20 March 2022 to Salers stock bull.

Lot 801 Tag 351

Lot 801: By Curaheen Earp. Time up to LM2014 on 17th January 2022

Highest index heifer in the sale at €188.

Sired by AI Salers sire Ulsan.

Time up on 17 January 2022 to LM2014.

Lot 802 tag 317

Lot 802: By Curaheen Earp. Time up on 17th January to LM2014

Sired by Curaheen Earp.

€173 replacement index.

+19.1kg carcase and +11.9kg on milk.

Out of a very milky first-cross Limousin cow.

Time up to Salers stock bull on 16 February 2022.

Lot 803 tag 393

Lot 803: By Tomschoice Ironstone and in calf to SA2189. Time up 19th January 2022

Five-star on milk.

Four-star on docility.

Out of a milky first-cross cow.

Time up to SA2189 on 19 January 2022.

Lot 804 tag 356

Lot 804: By Ewdenvale Ivor. Time up to Salers stock bull on 16th February 2022

Another from AI limousin Ewdenvale Ivor.

Five-star at €160 replacement index.

Time up to Salers stock bull on 16 February 2022.

Lot 805 tag 383

Lot 805, by Fiston and in calf to SA2189. Time up 23rd January 2022

One of two Fiston heifers in the sale.

Out of a milky first-cross cow who’s bull calf this year is doing 1.47kg/day.

This heifer gained 1.3kg/day from birth to weaning.

Time up to SA2189 on 23 January 2022.

Lot 806 tag 323

Lot 806:By Cloondroon Calling. Time up on 21st January 2022 to EBY

Gained 1.3kg/day from birth to weaning.

Bred from QCD going back to Sunville Tritan.

Five-star on docility and milk.

Time up to EBY on 21 January 2022.

Lot 807 tag 375

Lot 807: By Tomschoice Ironstone and in calf to Salers stock bull. Time up 8th February 2022

Bred from super AI bull Tomschoice Ironstone.

Her mother’s heifer calf this year is gaining 1.4kg.

+24.6kg on carcase weight and also five-star on carcase conformation.

Time up to a Salers stock bull on 8 February 2022.

Lot 808 tag 345

Lot 808: By Tomschoice Ironstone. Time up on 20th February to Salers stock bull

Another Ironstone heifer out of a milky first-cross cow.

Gained 1.27kg/day from birth to weaning.

+22.4kg on carcase weight.

Five-star on milk.

Time up to Salers stock bull on 20 February 2022.

Lot 809 tag 369

Lot 809: By EBY and in calf to Salers stock bull. Time up 20th March 2022

Bred from the famous EBY out of a super Ulsan cow.

Her mother is the highest-index cow in the herd at €208 replacement index and a serious breeder.

A super replacement index of €181.

Time up on 20 March 2022 to a Salers stock bull.

Lot 810 tag 379

Lot 810: By Fiston, in calf to Salers stock bull. Time up 6th March 2022

Second of the two Fiston heifers in the sale.

Gained 1.3kg/day to weaning.

Out of a super second-cross LM cow.

Five-star on carcase weight and carcass conformation.

Time up on 6 March 2022 to Salers stock bull.

Lot 811 tag 307

Lot 811: By Dereen Declan. Time up 1st February 2022 to Salers stock bull

Sired by Dereen Declan.

Her mother is a very quiet second-cross cow whose calf this year is gaining 1.33kg/day.

+24.7kg on carcase weight.

Time up on 1 February 2022 to a Salers stock bull.

Lot 812 tag 314

Lot 812: By Cloodroon calling out of a Sunville Tritan cow. Time up on 5th February 2022 to EBY.

Another super QCD heifer.

Out of a milky first-cross cow who bred heifers into 385kg carcase weight grading U-.

Five-star on docility and milk.

Her half-sister made €1,650 at last year’s sale.

Time up on 5 February 2022 to LM5443.

Lot 813 tag 363

Lot 813: By Ulsan and in calf to LM2014: Time up 27th January 2022

Sired by Ulsan.

+23.7kg on carcase weight.

Time up on 27 January 2022 to LM2014.

Lot 814 tag 362

Lot 814: By Cloodroon Calling out of a big Sunville Tritan cow. Time up on 25th January to EBY

Sired by QCD.

Gained 1.3kg/day to weaning.

Her mother has had nine calves, first calving at 25 months and has an average calving interval of 360 days.

Her full-sister made €1,650 at last year’s sale.

Time up to EBY on 25 January 2022.

Lot 815 tag 315

Lot 815: By Cloodroon Calling. Time up to EBY on 17th January 2022

Another QCD heifer.

Gained 1.4kg/day to weaning.

Her mother has been a super-performing first-cross cow, breeding bulls to 450kg carcase and grading U.

Five-star on docility and milk.

Time up on 17 January 2022 to EBY.

Lot 816 tag 318

Lot 816: By ZAG. Time up on 20th March to Salers stock bull

Bred from the famous ZAG.

From a good strong second-cross cow.

Her half sister made €1,380 at last year’s sale.

Time up on 20 March to a Salers stock bull.

Lot 817 tag 392

Lot 817: By Lisbawn Paul and out of a great Sunville Tritan cow. Time up 25th January to LM2014

Gained 1.3kg/day to weaning.

Every bull calf her mother has bred has graded U=.

€175 on replacement index.

Five-star for milk.

Time up on 25 January 2022 to LM2014.

Lot 818 tag 333

Lot 818: By Derreen Declan. Time up to SA2189 on 18th January 2022

Sired by Dereen Declan.

Gained 1.4kg/day to weaning.

Her mother is a super first-cross cow; her last bull calf killed 440kg and graded U= at 15 months.

Her bull calf this year is gaining 1.46kg/day.

And she’s held an average calving interval of an impressive 342 days.

Time up on 18 January to SA2189.

Lot 819 tag 360

Lot 819: By Cloodroon Calling and time up to Salers stock bull on 15th February 2022

Another good QCD heifer.

Gained 1.3kg to weaning.

Her mother’s last bull calf graded U+ with a carcase weight of 440kg at 16 months of age.

Her half sister made €1,760 at last year’s sale.

Time up on 15 February 2022 to Salers stock bull.

Lot 820 Tag 977

Lot 820: Maiden heifer

Lot 821 Tag 386

Lot 821: Maiden heifer

Lot 822 Tag 368

Lot 822: Maiden heifer

Lot 823 Tag 341