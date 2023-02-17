This February 2022-born Simmental heifer sired by SI2152 weighed 485kg on 2 February 2023, gaining 1.22kg/day since birth. Her replacement index is €119.

Analysing performance is an important part of the Irish Farmers Journal Tullamore Farm project and weighing animals on a regular basis is an important part of that performance management.

The farm has always calved all replacement heifers down at two years old, so hitting target heifer weights is very important to make sure that everything runs smoothly when it comes to breeding and calving.

In previous years, Tullamore Farm heifer weanlings moved off farm to rented accommodation due to housing space restrictions on the home farm.

New shed

This year, a new four-bay slatted shed with a lie-back area was constructed and the heifers were housed with the rest of the cattle on the home farm.

There are 36 2022-born heifers on the farm at the moment, with the oldest heifer born on 5 February and the youngest heifer born on 22 April.

The heifers were weighed on 2 February 2023 and the average weight of the group was 376kg. This is 36kg heavier than the 2021-born heifers, which were weighed on 20 January 2022 and gained 0.6kg/day during the winter period.

This year’s heifers have gained 0.88kg/day from 8 November to 2 February. During this time, they were fed the best-quality silage on the farm, which was is 75DMD, along with 1.5kg of ration/day.

The group of heifers have gained 1.02kg/day since birth. They gained 0.77kg/day between 20 July and 8 November 2022 and weighed 296kg on 8 November, while they gained 1.28kg/day between birth and 20 July 2022.

The heaviest heifer in the batch is a Curaheen Earp-sired (SI2152) heifer born on 5 February 2022 and weighing 485kg. She has gained 1.22kg/day since birth.

The lightest heifers in the group are weighing 300kg and are born in the latter half of April 2022.

Table 1 outlines the performance based on animal breed, while Table 2 details the performance of the heifers by sire.

The eight Simmental heifers are coming in the heaviest at 435kg, gaining 1.13/kg/day since birth. They also have an average replacement index of €146.

The Salers heifers have the highest replacement index at €151, but are the lightest heifers in the bunch at 328kg. They are also the youngest heifers in the group.

The Charolais heifers had the second-best weight gain at 1.01kg/day since birth, with this group weighing 385kg on 2 February.

Mature cow weight

Mature cow weight on Tullamore Farm is 720kg, so the target weight at breeding is 432kg (60% of mature weight).

The heifers will gain close to 1kg/day once turned out, so will have ample time to gain another 56kg prior to breeding commencing in late April.

It’s very hard to make up that lost ground in terms of weight gain in the spring

Commenting on the heifer performance farm manager Shaun Diver said: “Because we had the heifers at home this year, we were able to give them a little more attention during the winter months.

"We have found, in previous years, it’s very hard to make up that lost ground in terms of weight gain in the spring and heifers that underperform during the winter months will struggle to meet target breeding weights come May.

"Given the shed capacity and weights of our heifers, we may even look to pull calving back a few weeks this year and start calving in mid-January in 2024. We’ll see how the spring goes first before we make any decisions.”

In pictures

This February 2022-born Simmental heifer sired by SI4083 weighed 470kg on 2 February 2023, gaining 1.18kg/day since birth. Her replacement index is €146.

This February 2022-born Simmental heifer sired by SI4083 weighed 440kg on 2 February 2023, gaining 1.11kg/day since birth. Her replacement index is €145.

This February 2022-born heifer is sired by LM4151 and weighed 400kg on 2 February 2023, gaining 1.05kg/day since birth. Her replacement index is €111.