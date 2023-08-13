An estimated 55,000 attendees flocked to Tullamore on Sunday for the 2023 FBD National Livestock Show. \ Philip Doyle

Visitor numbers are estimated to have hit 55,000 at the 2023 FBD National Livestock Show in Tullamore on Sunday.

Young competitors get cattle looking their best for judging on Sunday.

Conditions stayed mostly dry to allow hundreds of cattle and sheep, both pedigree and commercial, to be shown for the crowds.

The showgrounds managed to stay mostly free of rain on Sunday.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced at the show that the budget allocated to the national liming programme has been upped, but that the cap on the number of tonnes farmers can claim for will fall.

Sisters Anna-Rose and Shauna Gleeson from Co Tipperary helping show Whitehall Rocky with their father John Gleeson at Tullamore Show 2023. \ Philip Doyle

Concerns of a new farmers’ party claiming a significant rural vote at the next election were dismissed by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon, who said that Fine Gael will poll well with farmers on election day.

European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness, Minister of State Pippa Hackett and Tullamore Show chair Paul Molloy at the event's opening. \ Philip Doyle

Meanwhile, Minister of State Pippa Hackett argued that the Green Party has become an “easy target” for those attacking Government.

Caoimhe Tully from Crosserlough, Co Cavan, washes down Hereford cattle in preparation for showing. \ Philip Doyle

Hundreds of pedigree and commercial cattle and sheep were on show for the 55,000 visitors to the National Livestock Show.

Declan Bell of Doora, Co Clare, gets preparations under way ahead of going to the show ring. \ Philip Doyle

A show animal gets the finishing touches before going to the ring.

Tents keep shampooed cattle sheltered from light showers blowing across the showgrounds.

